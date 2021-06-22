Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway — and coming to an end soon. Today marks the second and final day of the event, so the hours left to save are dwindling down.

There are more than two million items on sale this year, so finding the items that are actually worth buying (or even simply browsing) can feel a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we're here as your budget-friendly personal shoppers. Yesterday, Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach brought you the best deals from Day One of Amazon Prime Day; from deals on bras and maxi dresses to savings galore on all of the essentials you'll need for your upcoming vacation (or, staycation). Today, she's sharing even more incredible deals from Day Two of Amazon Prime Day.

From a must-have hair tool to bluetooth speakers that will upgrade your next beach day, read on for all of the amazing deals you can snag on Day Two of Amazon Prime day — before it's too late.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals as seen on TODAY

Read and relax on the beach, by the pool and even in the bath with the now waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. The flush-front design and glare-free screen makes it so that it reads like paper, and with a battery that lasts a week rather than hours you can take it with you anywhere.

Elevate your cooking game with this skillet grill that is 30% off. The ridges on this cast-iron skillet impart tasty grill marks on food and allow for lower-fat cooking.

This hair dryer can take the stress out of getting ready in the morning. Get smooth results with less frizz faster with this dual-action dryer and styler.

Get in shape while using this Fitbit health and fitness tracker. Using more than 20 exercise modes, you can track goals such as distance, calories burned and more. Plus the sleek design will fit perfectly into your current style.

Bring your music with you wherever you go with this portable Bluetooth speaker. With exclusive bass up technology, beats hit even harder and it is protected against rain, dust, snow and spills.

Easy to chew, these soft nuggets of ice are perfect for cocktails, sodas and other refreshing beverages. This ice maker is also portable, all you need is an outlet and to fill the reservoir with water and you will have soft, crunchy ice in just 20 minutes.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

If you are hoping to achieve a natural looking tan this summer but need some help, this self tanning foam is a must-have. It's formula uses both aloe vera and coconut to get a natural, bronzed glow.

From tracking your exercise progress to staying connected with your calls and messages, this smart watch can do it all. Hundred of apps are available for download and there are thousands of clock faces to choose from so you can personalize your look.

Open and close your garage door from anywhere with this Chamberlain garage door opener. Simply download the app on your mobile device and get real-time updates on garage activity. You can even set a closing schedule so you never have to worry if the garage is closed at night.

Now's the time to grab that electric toothbrush that you've had your eye on. Phillips' Sonicare 7500 can brush at three different intensities and remove up to 10 times more plaque than your manual brush, and even has a feature that will let you know when you're brushing too hard (or not enough).

These powerful Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones allow you to enjoy your music without any wires or distractions. The sound quality is crisp and has a deep, full bass. You can even use Alexa or Google Assistant through these headphones for music, navigation, weather updates and more.

Start off the summer season in style with this adorable one piece bathing suit. The adjustable shoulder straps provide great coverage so you can be confident all while feeling comfortable.

This super cute romper is a summer essential and currently 30% or more off, depending on color and size. The scoop neckline design is very flattering and its smooth fabric is incredibly soft.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 home deals

Lightweight and easy to use, this cordless vacuum will help keep your house clean without the hassle. Designed to pick up hard to reach dirt and fine dust, it even has a hygienic emptying bin, so there is no need to touch the dirt.

Make smoothies, soups, batter and more in Vitamix's top-rated blender. You can save $100 on the cult-favorite appliance on the last day of Prime Day.

We're obsessed with Dash's mini appliances, so we're even more excited that this functional air fryer is on sale today. Dash's air fryer is the perfect size for whipping up fries, baked goods, vegetables and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 fashion deals

The perfect gift for yourself or for the new graduate in your life, this chic purse set includes a roomy tote and a wallet that can actually hold the essentials.

Save big on this summer essential from Kate Spade on Prime Day. Though the lenses are non-polarized, they provide 100% UV protection.

Little ones will love the fun bold print of this rashguard, which is not only quick-drying but provides UPF 50+ sun protection.

With a functional draw cord and mesh lining, your little guy won't mind getting dressed up for a beach day. Since it is the bestselling set in boys' swimwear on Amazon, you won't want to miss the chance to grab it on sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 beauty deals

This No. 1 bestseller allows you to dry and style your hair all at once, while also maintaining volume and not damaging your hair in the process.

Don't miss out on the chance to save over 40% on this bestselling teeth whitening kit. It includes enough strips for 20 30-minute treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

Why lather up anything that doesn't feel velvety smooth on your skin? This top-rated sunscreen can be used on both your face and body and will leave you with a lightweight, non-greasy feel, so you can enjoy your beach days without worrying about your pores.

