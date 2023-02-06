Presidents Day mattress sales have started! Save on memory foam, hybrid and other top models

Most three-day weekends are often an opportunity for avid shoppers to take advantage of epic sales from big brands. Next up is Presidents Day weekend, a holiday that happens to be synonymous with major mattress deals, which is good news for anyone who is looking to upgrade their sleeping setup without breaking the bank.

Whether you've been prioritizing sleep more than ever in the new year or find yourself crawling into bed with your laptop while working from home, finding a mattress that suits your specific needs is an important investment. To help make your search just a little bit easier, we rounded up 16 of the best mattress sales happening ahead of Presidents Day, including boxed mattresses that can ship right to your door.

Presidents Day mattress sales 2023: Early deals available now

Overstock's Winter Refresh Event means you can score an extra 15% off mattresses. This 10-inch mattress features gel-infused memory foam and pocket springs to provide enough support while you sleep. It's amassed a 4.5-star rating from over 1,300 reviewers who praise it for being comfortable and affordable.

This popular mattress has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now you can get the queen version for 35% off. It features three layers of foam to provide comfort, support and airflow for your best night's sleep yet.

Ahead of Presidents Day, when you use the code PD35 at checkout, you can enjoy 35% off sitewide and receive a free sleep bundle that includes a sheet set, two pillows and a mattress protector with your purchase. Bear's mattresses feature four layers, three of which are dense foams that provide support with a medium to medium-firm feel. This bestseller promises long-lasting durability and to keep sleepers cool throughout the night.

With three layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foam, this Zoma mattress is designed to provide support, bounce and cooling. You can enjoy a 100-night free trial to determine whether the mattress is the best pick for you and take advantage of a 10-year warranty if you decide to keep it.

Right now, you can save up to 10% on Avocado mattresses when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout. The brand's original mattress is made from organic latex, cotton and wool and has been needle-tufted by hand, the company says. At 11 inches thick, it is designed to be a medium-firm mattress.

Leesa's most popular mattress, the Original, is made to provide support and comfort with foam layers. It boasts a medium-firm feel and, according to the brand, can help relieve pressure and reduce lower back pain. Though it arrives in a box, it only takes about an hour to expand and a few days to fully firm up, the brand adds.

Nolah calls itself "the best mattress for side sleepers" but is offering discounts for every kind of sleeper as part of its Early Bird Presidents Day sale. You can take advantage of 30% off mattresses and choose a free gift with your purchase, no code necessary. If you have back pain, you might want to consider this award-winning option. The 12-inch mattress is designed to provide pressure relief as well as a cooler night's sleep thanks to the cooling Nolah AirFoam.

According to the brand, 92 percent of the Luma Original mattress "actively responds" to your body to help provide individual support. It features a base layer of foam, an inner layer of coil support and an additional layer of natural latex for a comfortable feel.

Birch is known for using organic and eco-friendly materials in its products. You can shop the brand's popular Natural mattress for less when you use the code PDS20. Not only will you score up to $300 off your purchase, but you'll also get two Eco-Rest pillows for free.

The brand's organic wool originates from farms in New Zealand and is naturally flame-retardant-free. Other organic materials are sustainably sourced and hand-assembled in the U.S. to create this eco-conscious mattress.

The Helix Sunset model starts at just $749 (for a twin-sized mattress) right now thanks to special Presidents Day savings. It's crafted with three different kinds of foam and features an individual pocket coil unit to provide extra support. It's a perfect match for those who prefer an ultra-plush mattress. Just don't forget to use the code PDS20 at checkout to save!

Through Presidents Day, you can save up to $200 on mattresses from Layla. Layla's memory foam mattress is made with copper gel, which reacts to pressure by increasing firmness, according to the brand. Copper is also a conductor, so the particles help to transfer heat away from your body, keeping you cool while you sleep.

Saatva's hybrid mattress is said to boast the feel of an innerspring mattress with the added comfort of foam and a plush Euro pillow top. You can choose between three different models: Plush soft, luxury firm and firm to fit your needs for a good night's sleep.

You can take 10% off mattresses at Tuft & Needle during the brand's Presidents Day sale. Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is made from two simple layers: the first being a firm foam base that offers contoured support and the second a layer of open-cell foam with cooling technology, the brand says. It measures 10 inches tall and is made to provide a medium-firm feel for all kinds of sleepers.

Popular mattress brand Purple is letting shoppers in on discounts ahead of Presidents Day, offering up to $900 off select mattress models and bundles.

The Purple Mattress is made from hypoallergenic and non-toxic materials and features several cushioning layers of foam. It uses over 1,400 built-in air channels to regulate temperature, and the gel grid caters to pressure points throughout your body to relieve discomfort, the brand says.

This hybrid mattress from Serta combines carbon fiber memory foam and gel memory foam, as well as a coil system to provide support that conforms to your body. It holds an almost perfect overall rating from Serta shoppers, with one reviewer calling it the "best mattress I've ever owned." While it's already heavily marked down, you can use the code LUVSEAT2 at checkout to score an additional discount.

Ahead of the holiday, Nectar is marking down its mattresses by 33%. The brand's memory foam mattress is comprised of five layers that help to minimize motion transfer and keep you cool all night long. It's a medium-firm feel that is designed to help relieve pressure points in the body. According to the brand, 90 percent of customers reported that this mattress helped reduce overall stiffness and pains.