As more cases of the COVID-19 are confirmed on both international and national levels, preparation is becoming a key factor in everyday life. In the event that you must self-quarantine or care for a loved one that has been exposed to the coronavirus, there are several items that should be on your preparation list.

Dr. John Torres stopped by TODAY to share his recommended hand sanitizers, as well as how to properly apply them. He also shared disinfecting and cleaning agents that will help sanitize surfaces you may come in contact with. Vicky Nguyen also joined TODAY to share some grocery essentials for self-quarantining.

Read on for some of their recommended items that you can purchase online and have delivered right to your doorstep.

Sanitizers and cleaning agents

For hand sanitizers, Torres told us that it's important to pay attention to the label. "You want to make sure that it has at least 60% alcohol ... become a label reader."

Despite sanitizing your hands for the recommended 20 seconds, Torres notes that you'll most likely reach for your cellphone afterward, which will also need to be sanitized with a good wet wipe.

Dry goods

"You don't have to run out and get it all now, but let's start adding to your shopping list the next few trips," Ngyuen said. These dry items are most likely sitting in your pantry already, but stocking up on them will be beneficial in the event that you need to self-quarantine.

Canned goods

Canned meats are worth putting in your pantry, as they will last a long time on the shelf. "You may not be getting out to the market for the next couple of weeks — or longer — if you end up developing symptoms, so you're going to want to have these items that are shelf-stable in your house," Nguyen said.

For the pets

"Sometimes your pets need meds, not to mention the food or other items they are going to need," Nguyen said on making sure you have enough for your pets as well. Nguyen said the CDC is not concerned with water contamination, but purified water is beneficial not just for your pet, but for you in the event of any emergency.

Hygiene products

"You want to have things at home that are going to make you feel comfortable, that are going to reduce the anxiety," Nguyen said. She recommended stocking up on toiletries and refilling your medicine cabinet with the basics.

Over-the-counter medications

Although there is no cure for COVID-19, OTC medications can help alleviate symptoms of illness and make you feel more comfortable, says Nguyen.

To beat cabin fever

Books and board games are timeless ways to create some entertainment at home, which is something to consider according to Nguyen. Whether you need activities to do as a family or on your own, these options are sure to help you pass the time.

