Preparing for coronavirus 101: All the items to stock up on

From sanitizers to pet food, these items should be on your list.

Coronavirus advice: What you need to know about hand sanitizers, items to have on hand

March 5, 202004:47
By Jillian Ortiz

As more cases of the COVID-19 are confirmed on both international and national levels, preparation is becoming a key factor in everyday life. In the event that you must self-quarantine or care for a loved one that has been exposed to the coronavirus, there are several items that should be on your preparation list.

Dr. John Torres stopped by TODAY to share his recommended hand sanitizers, as well as how to properly apply them. He also shared disinfecting and cleaning agents that will help sanitize surfaces you may come in contact with. Vicky Nguyen also joined TODAY to share some grocery essentials for self-quarantining.

Read on for some of their recommended items that you can purchase online and have delivered right to your doorstep.

Sanitizers and cleaning agents

For hand sanitizers, Torres told us that it's important to pay attention to the label. "You want to make sure that it has at least 60% alcohol ... become a label reader."

Despite sanitizing your hands for the recommended 20 seconds, Torres notes that you'll most likely reach for your cellphone afterward, which will also need to be sanitized with a good wet wipe.

1. Wet Ones Antibacterial Face and Hand Wipes

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Singles

$1.98

2. Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Babyganics Foaming Dish & Bottle Soap 3-Pack

$21.48

3. Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer - 8 oz -12 ct.

$40.48

4. Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Lysol All Purpose Cleaner Spray

$2.34
$2.89

5. Clorox Scentiva Multi-Surface Cleaner

Clorox Scentiva Multi-Surface Cleaner

$21.91
$2.98

6. Formula 409 Multi-Surface Cleaner

Formula 409 Multi-Surface Cleaner

$2.74
$2.79

7. Seventh Generation Disinfecting Spray

Seventh Generation Lemongrass Citrus Disinfecting Multi-Surface Cleaner - 26oz

$3.79
$3.64

Dry goods

"You don't have to run out and get it all now, but let's start adding to your shopping list the next few trips," Ngyuen said. These dry items are most likely sitting in your pantry already, but stocking up on them will be beneficial in the event that you need to self-quarantine.

1. Uncle Ben's Original Long Grain Rice

Uncle Ben's Original Long Grain White Rice, 5lb

$8.16
$8.16

2. Good Health Popcorn

Good Health Half Naked Hint of Olive Oil Popcorn

$2.99
$35.05
$31.64

3. Skinnypop Popcorn

SkinnyPop Popcorn

$3.83
$3.98
$5.48
$13.73

4. Barilla Mezze Penne

Barilla Pasta Mezze Penne

$1.49
$1.29

5. Creamy Peanut Butter

Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter

$8.88
$25.00

6. Kellogg's Raisin Bran

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Breakfast Cereal Family Size

$3.64
$34.98

7. Kashi Chewy Nut Butter Bars

Kashi Chewy Nut Butter Bars Double Chocolate Almond Butter

$5.69
$5.25

8. Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack

Quaker Instant Oatmeal 4 Flavor Variety Pack

$11.04
$9.87
$4.88
$5.92

Canned goods

Canned meats are worth putting in your pantry, as they will last a long time on the shelf. "You may not be getting out to the market for the next couple of weeks — or longer — if you end up developing symptoms, so you're going to want to have these items that are shelf-stable in your house," Nguyen said.

1. Libby's Sliced Beets

Libby's Sliced Beets Cans 12-Pack

$10.08
$0.56

2. Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup

Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.89

3. Bumble Bee Tuna

Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore Tuna

$6.99
$6.74

4. Del Monte Cut Green Beans

Del Monte Cut Green Beans

$4.59
$3.98

For the pets

"Sometimes your pets need meds, not to mention the food or other items they are going to need," Nguyen said on making sure you have enough for your pets as well. Nguyen said the CDC is not concerned with water contamination, but purified water is beneficial not just for your pet, but for you in the event of any emergency.

1. Iams Proactive Health Dry Dog Food

Iams Proactive Health Dry Dog Food

$31.64
$31.64
$31.99

2. Good & Gather Purified Drinking Water

Good & Gather Purified Water

$0.85

3. Cesar Gourmet Dog Food

Cesar Canine Cuisine Variety Pack

$18.52
$20.39
$28.98

4. Blue Buffalo Healthy Gourmet Cat Food

Blue Buffalo Healthy Gourmet Adult Pate

$11.99
$10.98

Hygiene products

"You want to have things at home that are going to make you feel comfortable, that are going to reduce the anxiety," Nguyen said. She recommended stocking up on toiletries and refilling your medicine cabinet with the basics.

1. Huggies Little Snugglers

Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers

$41.00
$46.70
$39.76
$39.99

2. U by Kotex Tampons

U by Kotex Click Regular Absorbency Tampons - 18 ct - 2 pk

$14.87
$3.89
$3.84

3. Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper

$31.49
$9.99
$17.88

4. Lever Bar Soap

Lever 2000 Original Scent Bar Soap

$5.99
$3.97

5. Crest Complete Whitening and Scope Toothpaste

Crest Complete Whitening + Scope Toothpaste

$6.52
$8.77
$2.99
$6.52

6. Bounty Paper Towels

Bounty Paper Towels

$12.00
$32.00
$19.88
$19.89

Over-the-counter medications

Although there is no cure for COVID-19, OTC medications can help alleviate symptoms of illness and make you feel more comfortable, says Nguyen.

1. Theraflu Packets

Theraflu Daytime Severe Cold & Cough Packets

$22.76
$12.19
$6.86

2. Robitussin Children's Cold and Flu

Robitussin Children's Cough & Cold

$19.99
$5.82
$6.88
$9.49

3. Advil Coated Tablets

Advil Coated Tablets Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer

$17.72
$19.98
$25.77

4. Tylenol Cold and Flu and Cough

Tylenol Cold + Flu + Cough

$12.14
$6.48

5. Vicks Nyquil Severe Cough, Cold and Flu

Vicks NyQuil SEVERE Cough, Cold and Flu, Berry Flavor, 12 fl oz (2 Pack) - Relieves Nighttime Sore Throat, Fever, Congestion

$16.94
$9.99
$9.94

To beat cabin fever

Books and board games are timeless ways to create some entertainment at home, which is something to consider according to Nguyen. Whether you need activities to do as a family or on your own, these options are sure to help you pass the time.

1. Operation Board Game

Classic Operation Game

$11.99
$19.99
$13.49
$13.44
$19.99

2. Game of Life

Game Of Life

$13.99
$19.99
$14.05
$23.99
$13.99

3. Monopoly Classic Game

Monopoly Classic Game

$15.88
$15.88
$19.99

4. "The Season," by Kristen Richardson

The Season: A Social History of the Debutante

$18.66
$26.95

5. "Miracle Creek," by Angie Kim

Miracle Creek: A Novel

$14.89
$27.00

6. "How to be a Pirate," Isaac Fitzgerald

How to Be a Pirate

$17.99
$14.92
$17.99

7. "Builder Brothers Big Plan," by Jonathan and Drew Scott

Builder Brothers: Big Plans

$11.48
$17.99
$3.99

8. "Raise Your Hand," by Alice Paul Tapper

Raise Your Hand

$11.69
$17.99
$11.69
$17.99

9. "House of Earth (Crescent City)," by Sarah J. Mass

House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City)

$17.98
$28.00
$19.60
$28.00

10. Bicycle Playing Cards

Bicycle Playing Cards

$3.89
$13.56
$2.99
$3.97
$9.36

