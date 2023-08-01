Overstock has officially relaunched as Bed Bath & Beyond — what to know

It's official — Overstock has now rebranded as Bed Bath & Beyond, bringing the two iconic brands together to create an ultimate home shopping destination.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and Overstock acquired some of its assets back in June at an auction.

“This is a historic day for Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock – and for the broader ecommerce industry,” Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond (who was formerly the CEO of Overstock) shared in a press release. “Overstock has a great business model with a name that does not reflect its focus on home. Bed Bath & Beyond is a much-loved and well-known consumer brand, which had an outdated business model that needed modernizing. Through this rebranding, we’re breathing new life into Bed Bath & Beyond, positioning it as an asset-light, ecommerce retailer with an expanded home furnishings and furniture assortment. Think of it as Bed Bath & a much bigger, better Beyond.”

According to the brand, the new Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to offer the kitchen, bed and bath products that it has become known for, along with an increased assortment of bigger home items, such as furniture, rugs and more. The company launched its Canadian website on June 29 and says it has seen "strong customer engagement" there.

To celebrate the launch, Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering several discounts. If you download and shop through the new Bed Bath & Beyond app, you'll be able to access a one-time 25% off coupon. For active members of Bed Bath & Beyond's former loyalty program, the brand will be reinstating up to $50 in unused rewards points and will be providing a free year-long membership of the new Welcome Rewards program (which costs $19.95 annually).

Plus, you can also find plenty of deals already available to shop. Here, we're sharing some of our favorites that we've seen so far.

Bed Bath & Beyond deals

If you're sleeping on years-old sheets, it's probably time for an upgrade. Swap yours out for this set. They're described as being "comfortable," "soft" and "hypoallergenic."

Right now, you can score up to 65% off rugs at the new Bed Bath & Beyond. And this rug is a bestseller and is designed to be stain-resistant and non-shedding.

Adding a throw pillow to your couch or bed is an easy, low-commitment way to switch up your space without spending a ton of money. And these textured throws are perfect for anyone who is going for a farmhouse or coastal vibe.

Score a discount on this three-piece quilt set, which comes with two pillow shams and a large quilt. According to the brand, the bedding is lightweight, so it's perfect for year-round use.

Achieve ultimate relaxation in the tub with this caddy. It's designed to be mold-resistant and waterproof and has integrated cup holders, a tablet holder, a soap tray and more.

This eight-piece towel set is made with an anti-microbial treatment to help provide odor control, prevent bacteria buildup and help extend the life of your towels, the brand says. The heavily-marked down set comes with two oversized bath, two hand and four wash towels.

You'll always have fresh ice for your drinks with this countertop ice maker. It's designed to produce up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours and nine bullet-shaped ice cubes in around six to 13 minutes.

Struggling to keep your house cool? The brand says that these blackout curtains not only block out sun but also provide insulation to keep your room chill. Plus, they're said to be machine washable for easy cleaning.

Looking for a new way to have fun in the sun this summer? Why not set up a game of croquet in your backyard! This set comes with everything you need for your game, including a convenient carrying case.

With crank-and-tilt features, UV-resistant material and a water-resistant design, this umbrella checks all the boxes. Plus, at just under $60 it's a pretty affordable choice.

If you're the kind of person who can't keep your plants alive, it may be time to consider adding an artificial option to your home. This one stands four feet tall and features several trunks and plenty of leaves to give it a realistic feel. And the best part is, it's impossible to kill!