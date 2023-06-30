Overstock is changing its name to Bed Bath & Beyond — here's what you need to know

If you were one of the many people who were dismayed to hear the news that Bed Bath & Beyond had filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and would be closing its retail locations, we have an exciting update for you: The beloved retailer will live on — just in a different way than we currently know it.

On June 28, it was announced that the home retail site Overstock had acquired Bed Bath & Beyond and some of its assets in an auction and will be merging the brands to create a single online home shopping destination under the domain of Bed Bath & Beyond.

"This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson said in a press release. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace. The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth.”

Within the next week, the brand says that it plans to re-launch the Bed Bath & Beyond domain in Canada, followed later by an update to the website, mobile app and loyalty program in the United States. Overstock's current loyalty program, Club O, will now be called Welcome Rewards.

Customers can expect to be able to shop the wide assortment of home furnishings that Overstock is known for, like decor, outdoor furniture, couches and more along with the kitchen, bedding and bath essentials that you would typically find at Bed Bath & Beyond. Basically, we expect it to be the ultimate home shopping destination.

The acquisition did not include any of Bed Bath & Beyond's brick-and-mortar stores. Many of the retailer's leases have been auctioned off to companies like Burlington Coat Factory, Micheal's and more.

"Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond.”

Since Bed Bath & Beyond's was known for giving out coupons and hosting big deal events and Overstock is constantly having big sales, we imagine that there will be plenty of deals to be had from the new iteration of the brand. Speaking of which, Overstock is currently having a Fourth of July Clearance event and more than one million items are marked down. So below, we're sharing some of the deals that we are planning on adding to our carts while we wait to find out more about the new (and quite possibly improved) Bed Bath & Beyond.

Overstock deals

