Make holiday food prep easier with these 3 must-have appliances

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and with them come unique gifts, colorful decorations and most importantly, food.

From turkey and mashed potatoes to apple pie and cookies, there’s no doubt that splurging on holiday goodies is one of the best parts of the season. Though festive gatherings accompanied by sprinkles and sweet smells is certainly a treat, the preparation and labor involved can be quite intensive.

Luckily, lifestyle expert Jill Bauer stopped by TODAY to show how these three mini appliances can help save both time and energy in the kitchen — making your job as the host with the most a little more bearable.

Mini appliances for your kitchen

This small pressure cooker is perfect for busy families. With a 6-quart capacity and 14 smart programs, the pressure cooker combines seven appliances into one. It also cooks faster than the oven, giving you a delicious meal in as little as 30 minutes.

By using consistent heat circulated with a fan, the air fryer delivers the crispiness you love without the oil. With presets for common foods like chicken, steak and fish, it's easy to whip up a delicious and nutritious dinner for the whole family.

Whenever a recipe requires a lot of prep work, we like to call in the Cuisinart! With multiple discs and blades, you can use the food processor to shred, chop, slice and dice any ingredient—meaning less work and time spent for you.

