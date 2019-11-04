At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Have you ever plopped down on the couch at the end of a long day and thought, “This is fine, but I could really go for a foam pillow the size of a truck bed?”

We bet you will now! And we're here to help you make that dream a reality.

So what's the mark of a good pillow chair? Most importantly, it's got to have a quality filling that evenly distributes your body weight and doesn’t compress over time (ahem, that sad beanbag chair that’s now been banished to a corner of your basement). Ideally, you'd also want a removable cover that's stain-resistant and easy to wash (ahem, that ominous pizza sauce stain on the aforementioned beanbag chair).

The gold standard is the LoveSac, a magical mail-order cloud with a cult following and a hilarious name.