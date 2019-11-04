At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Have you ever plopped down on the couch at the end of a long day and thought, “This is fine, but I could really go for a foam pillow the size of a truck bed?”
We bet you will now! And we're here to help you make that dream a reality.
So what's the mark of a good pillow chair? Most importantly, it's got to have a quality filling that evenly distributes your body weight and doesn’t compress over time (ahem, that sad beanbag chair that’s now been banished to a corner of your basement). Ideally, you'd also want a removable cover that's stain-resistant and easy to wash (ahem, that ominous pizza sauce stain on the aforementioned beanbag chair).
The gold standard is the LoveSac, a magical mail-order cloud with a cult following and a hilarious name.
BigOne Giant Bean Bag Chair
Yes, it's pricey (the 8-foot-wide BigOne costs $1300). But, hey, maybe it can just replace your bed. After all, 8 feet is large enough to comfortably cuddle most grown adults. We won’t tell your orthopedist if you won’t!
If you're still not quite ready to make that kind of investment, you've got options!
1. Jaxx 6-Foot Cocoon
The Jaxx 6-foot Cocoon, also on sale for a mere $235, has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. You could definitely get a good work-from-home groove going here. Just get one of those breakfast-in-bed trays and a nice lamp — voila! Instant home office.
Comfy Sacks 6-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair
If all you need is a cozy spot to binge-watch "This Is Us," we suggest the Comfy Sacks 6-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair. Just remember to bring snacks ... once you plop down into it, we can't promise it'll be easy to get back out.
Big Joe Fuf Foam-Filled Bean Bag Chair
The Big Joe XXL Bean Bag Chair is another great option with over 2,600 reviews. We fully support having a “prop sofa” for when guests drop by and one of these for when real relaxation is required.
Happy snuggling!
