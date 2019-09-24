This. Is. It.

The fourth season of NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us” premieres Tuesday night and the show’s stars are ready.

Mandy Moore posted three photos from the new season, including one featuring her as Rebecca with Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in a fancy restaurant and one of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with their newborn baby. Another features Sterling K. Brown’s Randall sitting at a dining room table with what looks like a birthday cake being presented to him by Beth, played by Susan Kelechi Watson.

Their daughters, Tess and Annie, played by Eris Baker and Faithe Herman, respectively, are also in the scene, as is Deja, their adopted daughter, played by Lyric Ross.

“Tonight is the night! The premiere of Season 4. Be there or be square,” Moore wrote.

"you heard her! Don’t be square," Baker joked in the comments.

Brown also couldn’t contain his excitement at the show’s return, posting the photo of Randall at the table, as well.

"Y'all ready to have a family TV dinner tonight?? Cuz we BACK!" he wrote.

Watson and Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, also got in on the fun by sharing the same dining room photo on the Instagram pages.

"We havin a housewarming party, doors open at 6, come thru! #ThisIsUs ⁣⁣*RSVP's can be made by replying with who and what you're bringing*," Watson joked.

"I’ll be there at 8," Baker wrote in the comments.

"Tonight's the night! If you're watching with us, show us. Post a pic, hashtag #ThisIsUs, and let's talk!," Hartley wrote.

While we don't know too much about the premiere, we do know that viewers will see how Jack met Miguel, who would go on to become his best friend and a controversial family figure after he marries Rebecca following Jack's death.

In the premiere, Jack is getting ready to meet Rebecca's parents and goes shopping for a blazer, where he comes across the path of salesperson Miguel, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Last season left viewers with lingering questions. Are Kate and Toby still together? Is Rebecca near death? Who is the mother of Kevin's baby? While no specifics have been revealed, Hartley says fans will enjoy what's to come.

"If you're a fan of comedy or drama or good television or if you have a heart beating in your chest, blood running through your veins, you're gonna love it," he told TODAY on Tuesday.

The Pearson family returns for an all-new season of drama — and we can only assume a healthy dose of heartache that will have us reaching for the tissue box — when “This is Us” returns at 9 p.m. ET.