With a high-rise waist and slim fit from the hip to ankle, the Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans flatter the midriff while hugging your figure. Made from 79% cotton and 3% elastane, these skinny jeans have just enough stretch to be worn all day long without losing their shape. Available in multiple different washes and designs, the sale features a variety of discounts depending on the size and style.

Reaching the No. 5 spot on Amazon's bestselling denim list, these high rise skinny jeans have 4.2 stars and over 1,700 rave reviews.

“I absolutely am in love with these jeans!” one happy shopper wrote. “They are seriously so cute! Good quality and perfect fit as described on (the) product page.”

“They have a good amount of stretch and hit just below the belly button,” reads another. “I’m super happy with them!”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

These aren't the only Levi's jeans on sale from Amazon. If you're looking for something different, or just some variety in your closet, here are some other top picks:

Made with a stretch sateen fabric, these mid-rise jeans offer a slim cut through the hip and thigh with a flexible fit.

With a mid-rise waist and medium stretch denim, these shaping jeans lift and lengthen for a more flattering look.

Available in over a dozen different colors, these high-rise super skinny jeans are the best of both worlds: the look of jeans with the comfort of leggings.

These cropped mid-rise jeans are the perfect go-to jeans for everyday wear. They're available in seven different colors.

Made from medium-stretch denim, these mid-rise jeans are slim fit and hit just above the ankle.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!