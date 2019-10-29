Get the latest from TODAY

By Kathleen Thieme

A good pair of jeans is a necessity for every woman’s closet, but finding the right pair is almost impossible. From picking a flattering fit and selecting the ideal wash, to finding a pair that's actually in your budget — the search for the perfect jeans can seem endless.

Thanks to a big Levi's sale, that process just got a little bit easier. Right now, Amazon is running a promotion on dozens of the brand's most popular styles, so put down the denim and pick up your credit card because these High Rise Skinny Jeans could be the wardrobe staple you've been looking for.

Levi's High Rise Skinny Jean

Levi's Women's High Rise Skinny Jean

"So impressed with the fit! I will be buying these in other colors," one reviewer wrote.

$31.99
$39.99

With a high-rise waist and slim fit from the hip to ankle, the Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans flatter the midriff while hugging your figure. Made from 79% cotton and 3% elastane, these skinny jeans have just enough stretch to be worn all day long without losing their shape. Available in multiple different washes and designs, the sale features a variety of discounts depending on the size and style.

Reaching the No. 5 spot on Amazon's bestselling denim list, these high rise skinny jeans have 4.2 stars and over 1,700 rave reviews.

“I absolutely am in love with these jeans!” one happy shopper wrote. “They are seriously so cute! Good quality and perfect fit as described on (the) product page.”

“They have a good amount of stretch and hit just below the belly button,” reads another. “I’m super happy with them!”

These aren't the only Levi's jeans on sale from Amazon. If you're looking for something different, or just some variety in your closet, here are some other top picks:

1. Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's Skinny Jeans

$30.34

Made with a stretch sateen fabric, these mid-rise jeans offer a slim cut through the hip and thigh with a flexible fit.

2. Levi's Women's Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's Shaping Skinny Jean

$35.99
$59.99

With a mid-rise waist and medium stretch denim, these shaping jeans lift and lengthen for a more flattering look.

3. Levi's Women's High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Levi Women's High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

$33.99
$49.99

Available in over a dozen different colors, these high-rise super skinny jeans are the best of both worlds: the look of jeans with the comfort of leggings.

4. Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans

Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans

$28.22

These cropped mid-rise jeans are the perfect go-to jeans for everyday wear. They're available in seven different colors.

5. Levi's Women's Skinny Ankle Fit Jeans

Levi's Women's Skinny-Ankle Jeans

$33.24

Made from medium-stretch denim, these mid-rise jeans are slim fit and hit just above the ankle.

