Kristin Chenoweth is pretty much joy personified. With her vibrant personality and unmatched singing voice, the actress has been making us smile and keeping us entertained for years through her roles in "Wicked," "Schmigadoon!" and more.

That's why Chenoweth's latest gig, as Command's "partner-in-cheer," seems like a natural fit for the bubbly and bright Broadway star. She teamed up with the home brand to launch a nationwide sweepstakes, in which people can nominate the "magic merrymakers" in their lives (which she describes as somebody who "brings you a lot of joy, not just at holiday time but all year round,") to win a cheer package from Command.

"For me, it would be my mom," Chenoweth shares with Shop TODAY. "For Christmas or holidays every year, she's brought so much joy to all of us and she's the center of our family. And she makes us laugh, she has a lot of fun. She's been through a lot. So she's been very strong and so that would be somebody that I would nominate."

Of course, another way to make sure your nearest and dearest feel celebrated this time of year is by giving them a thoughtful gift! Thankfully, Chenoweth walked us through some of her current favorite products as a part of our Shopping Diaries series, from the beauty must-haves that she swears by to picks that are perfect for gifting everyone in your crew (even your furry friends).

Shopping Diaries: Kristin Chenoweth

Just like us, Chenoweth loves a lazy girl solution to feeling put together with minimal effort. "I love the Nivea [lip balm] in pink shimmer. It makes me look like I sort of have on makeup when I don't want to do anything."

"I'm a huge fan of everything Bio-Oil," Chenoweth says. She says that the original oil is great for her "dry crepey skin." "I also like to put it in any parts that feel wrinkly to me. And I swear, I swear it works. They don't want us to know it works! But I swear it's literally helping."

She also uses the moisturizing lotion from the brand. "When I get out of the shower, I slather that on and I slather that on before I go to bed."

As a singer and performer, she says that these lozenges (which were developed by another Broadway singer) are one of the things that she uses to help her prep for a show. "These things are sugar-free, but they taste good. They have different flavors, my favorite is green apple. So think about a green apple Jolly Rancher, if you will. It's like that, but it has glycerin, so it helps the throat keep moisturized. And I don't go anywhere without them."

“I’m a fan of the [Command] clear hooks because you can’t see them. And there are ones that are clear hooks for lights. They’re great, they hold the lights beautifully and you can’t see them. So those are great gifts and a great gift for yourself.”

As an "avid reader" who loves autobiographies, Chenoweth says that she's recently been loving Reba McEntire's book, "Not That Fancy." "It has great easy, easy recipes in it, so [for] people like me who don't love to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, it's really fun. But all her anecdotes are just hilarious. She's an Okie like me."

"This might be nerdy, but I love 7-Eleven and I love Crocs," she says, so the brands' limited-edition collab was right up her alley. "But Crocs are back. I also got the Barbie Crocs. People, those are comfortable, they're great for your feet, get them."

Editor’s note: While the 7-Eleven collaboration is now sold out, you can get the brand’s bestselling classic clog.

Chenoweth wants to make sure your furry friends aren't forgotten either. "My dog is like my child, so I'm a really big fan of Badlands Ranch Dog Food. It's very organic, great for your pet, and I give them to Thunder. Their Super Bites chicken food is what I give her ... she loves it every time I feed her."

Don't forget about the accessories! "I just got sent two dog necklaces — not collars, necklaces ... If people have pets, there is a new company named Scarlett Dog Designs, you can go on their website and order what you like and they're so cute. So that's good for your pet."

Chenoweth says that she's a "big cozy person" and one of her favorite brands for comfy essentials is Aviator Nation. "I love the sweats and sweatshirts, all of them are super soft, as soft on the inside as they are on the outside. So I'm a big Aviator Nation fan and that would be a great Christmas gift for anybody."

"I just recently bought something that's really cool. It's a backpack, it's neoprene — the material — and it's bright pink, but that's my taste. The company is called Dagne Dover," she says. "I have a bad neck and when I want to carry a bunch of crap around, sometimes I need to in the city, it's so lightweight and they're really sturdy."