Kristin Chenoweth harmonizes with Ariana Grande singing ‘Over the Rainbow’ in wicked duet

Ariana Grande will tackle the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of "Wicked," and Kristin Chenoweth, who made the role famous on Broadway, is clearly giving her blessing.

The singer, 29, is stepping into Chenoweth's shoes and playing Glinda in the two-part film that's set to be released in 2024. On Jan. 20, the star shared a video of herself singing “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” to get fans excited about her latest project.

Chenoweth seems just as psyched about Grande playing Glinda and even told Savannah Guthrie that she cried when her longtime friend got the part. She also shared a TikTok video of her own to celebrate.

In the short clip, the 54-year-old sang alongside the pop star in a side-by-side duet.

“You know I had to duet this one,” she wrote at the top of the video. "Over the (rainbow emoji) with my baby girl."

In Grande's original video, she rocked a knit pink hoodie that covered up her blond Glinda hair. Chenoweth gave a nod to Grande's cozy pink ensemble and donned a hot pink feathered coat in her video, clutching it toward the end of the song, just like Grande did.

Chenoweth captioned the post, “Just two Ozians” and added a rainbow and double-heart emoji.

Grande was touched by the video and commented, "I love you with all my heart." Chenoweth replied, "Baby! It’s mutual."

In a separate comment, the 29-year-old also wrote, "Oh I am crying." Chenoweth responded by saying, "I shoulda done the whole thing with you!"

Chenoweth's followers also seemed to dig the video and flooded the comments section with praise.

"Your voices blend so well together," one wrote. Another commented, "The two icons at it again."

Fans called the duet "beautiful" and "magical" and shared how much they loved both stars who played the same character.

"What’s better than TWO Glindas in one video," a follower commented.

While she hid her Glinda-like hair in this recent video, Grande did show off her blond locks back in October.

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, spoke about the project in April 2022 during an interview with E! at the Grammys. At the time, she revealed that she's most excited to sing the duet “For Good” with Grande.

“When we get to sing that, it will be a very special moment for us,” she said.