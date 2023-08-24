Beauty buffs know that keeping your makeup, skin care and hair care supply stocked can be expensive. With coveted face creams costing over $100 and prices on highly-rated hair tools climbing even higher, we all deserve a few discounts on our favorite beauty items.

Well, we're here to let you in on a little secret — Kohl's has a secret Sephora section where you can find steep deals on your favorite beauty brands for a limited time. We're talking 50% off Olaplex, Lancôme, Anastasia Beverly Hills and so much more. But we recommend moving fast because products are flying off the shelves.

Since Kohl's has dropped prices on nearly 300 beauty products, we rounded up the best deals that you should have on your radar. Keep reading to check out all the deals for yourself or shop the sale by category.

Kohl’s Sephora deals on makeup | Kohl’s Sephora deals on skin care | Kohl’s Sephora deals on hair care

Kohl's Sephora deals on makeup

Whether you love to outline, shade, fill or detail your brows, this kit includes the tools for you to do it all. Grab the three-product brow kit today for just under $20. It includes a Brow Wiz, Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel.

MERIT is a clean beauty brand focused on crafting "makeup you can live in." The brand's cream blush offers light coverage and a radiant finish without any harmful ingredients.

With skin streaming on the rise, products that do the work of many have found their moment to shine. This discounted serum lip gloss will give your lips eye-catching color and long-lasting hydration at the same time.

Channel your green thumb with this makeup palette that includes 12 greens, neutrals and earthy colors that you can add to your next eyeshadow look. Grab the kit for just $22 today!

If you're looking for a bold lip color that still hydrates your lips, this butter lipstick is for you. It's on sale for just $9 so you can grab two for the price of one.

You can score this customer-loved foundation for more than 50% off during Kohl's Sephora sale. The lightweight, buildable and hydrating foundation is available in more than 15 shades and includes vitamin E to support your skin barrier, according to the brand.

This pigmented lipstick delivers a matte finish each time, according to the brand. Five classic shades are on sale right now for just under $14.

This cream blush is buildable, so you can decide to wear it as sheer or full-coverage color. While you can apply it with a brush, the brand also says you can use your fingers for easy building.

Kohl’s Sephora deals on skin care

This Lancôme skin care set includes a full- and mini-size product so you can have one for home and one for travel. The hydrating toner includes Acacia honey to soothe your skin and sweet almond oil to keep it hydrated, according to the brand.

This discounted broad spectrum sunscreen is going fast — and for good reason. The formula promises to protect you from UVA/UVB rays, pollution and free radicals, while preserving your skin's radiance at the same time. The sunscreen usually comes with a hefty price tag, but you can grab it for less than $23 right now.

French skin care is all the rage, and Caudalie's vinoperfect products are at the top of all the Francophiles' wish lists. This discounted fan fave is designed to brighten your skin while reducing the appearance of dark spots.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and this skin care value set is the perfect gift for the beauty aficionado in your life. It includes a face wash, toner, serum and moisturizer for less than $30.

Everyone deserves a spa day to relax and treat yourself to some well-deserved alone time. Even if this isn't in your future, this $21 face mask will make you feel like you just had an at-home facial, according to the brand.

Grab yourself this luxurious face cream while it's less than $100. It's designed for dry skin and "lifts and tightens the appearance of all facial zones," according to the brand.

Kohl's Sephora deals on hair care

Shop TODAY readers love Olaplex, and you can grab this hair set for just $35 during Kohl's Sephora sale. It includes four customer-loved Olaplex products.

Discounted Drybar products? We're in! Grab this mini straightening brush for just under $30 today.

If you're on the hunt for a new hair dryer, you should grab this discounted blow dryer while it's just under $70. If you're planning to take it on the road, the hair dryer folds in half for easy packing.

We love a good discounted bundle, especially if it includes all the products to perfect our next ‘do. This limited-edition kit includes the Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush, one pair of Hold Me Hair Clips, the Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, one bottle of Detox Dry Shampoo and a travel-size Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray.

This hair straightener features titanium plates that will deliver quick curls or straight styles, according to the brand. "I absolutely love this product! It straightens my hair with just one pass," one reviewer wrote. "I love that you can set the temperature that’s appropriate for your hair."

The summer humidity is still here and just as strong as ever. This silicone-free styling cream decreases frizz by blocking your hair from humidity.