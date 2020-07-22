Why anti-fatigue comfort mats have become a staple in my kitchen

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Washing dishes has always been my least favorite chore, and now that I live in a house with a poured concrete foundation, spending all that time in front of the sink can really make my feet feel sore after a while. It's even worse for my fiancé, who works in the construction field and is already dealing with tired tootsies at the end of a long day.

Earlier this year, we added a dishwasher into our kitchen and it made a major difference, but we still found ourselves spending a fair amount of time hand-washing certain items. Determined to make the process a bit less painful on our feet, I decided to pick up a comfort mat to place in front of the sink. My fiancé has had luck using them at work, so I figured I might as well get one for the kitchen.

I stumbled across the Reviatalrelief Kitchen Comfort Anti-fatigue Mat for $25 at Kohl's while running errands and promptly brought it home and tried it out. Sadly, the mat recently sold out online, but there are plenty others like it out there and I've officially become a lifelong comfort mat convert.

If you're looking for a similar option, this design by Sky Mats is currently the bestselling floor mat on Amazon and has over 5,000 verified five-star reviews.

Comfort mats are affordable and comfortable

When I brought my comfort mat home, I was instantly impressed by its ample amount of cushioning. When I wash dishes now, the impact on my feet is much lower and the cushioning makes a big difference. Over the last few months, I've even started standing on the mat while I work from home at my makeshift standing desk.

I recommend picking one up in a spacious size. Mine is 20-by-30 inches and it provides plenty of coverage when I shift around on my feet.

Comfort mats are durable and easy to clean

When shopping for a comfort mat, it's important to find one that's durable and easy to clean. Luckily, most are made with thick, water-resistant material. The one I'm currently using is a breeze to clean when I’m washing my floors or need to wipe it off with a disinfecting wipe.

Although we don't use it outside, my mat is actually intended for both inside and outside use. Once we work on getting a patio set up outside, I can definitely see us plopping one down in front of the grill.

Make sure you find a mat with positive reviews

No two comfort mats are alike, so make sure to read the reviews before you commit to one that's right for you. Some offer more durability or are easier to clean, so it pays off to read up on what other shoppers are saying!

Anti-fatigue comfort mats with rave reviews

This ergonomic bestseller has over 1,500 verified five-star reviews on Amazon and a 10-year guarantee. Plus, it comes in a bunch of color options and sizes, so there's a mat to fit every personality and kitchen.

With a 4.5-star rating, this slip- and stain-resistant comfort mat has rave reviews from Amazon customers and cushions feet with its supportive layer of ergo foam.

Shoppers give this comfort mat 4.8 stars for its thick cushioning, stain-resistant material and non-slip bottom.

"I rarely sit down during the day and this mat has made a big difference using my standing desk. It is about the same size as a bath mat which is fine for me," one verified Amazon shopper wrote.

Made out of vinyl, this comfort kitchen mat is easy to clean and has a subtle pattern that blends in with any kitchen. Available in black or brown, the mat is offered in two sizes and has earned itself a 4.4-star rating with Walmart shoppers.

