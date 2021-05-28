14 game-changing beauty finds you need, according to InStyle

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that we are all slowly emerging back into the real world, it's time to give our beauty routines a serious refresh. You might have invested a bit in your skin care routine during the months you spent at home, but it's time to prep your skin, hair and makeup routine for what feels like a "normal" summer.

Maya Allen, InStyle Beauty Director, stopped by TODAY to share the top beauty finds that InStyle editors and experts approve of for a routine refresh. Out of all of the products out there, they narrowed down 229 gamechangers that no beauty routine is complete without. From hair brushes to foundation to perfume and everything in between, these are the "Best Beauty Buys" of 2021.

Keep reading for the eight must-haves for your hair, skin and makeup regimens that you won't want to live without this summer.

Makeup

This medium coverage cream boasts a satin finish in over two dozen shades. Ingredients such as caffeine and hyaluronic acid work to keep your under eyes bright and plump, so you can feel your best whether you're on a Zoom call or an errand run. Not only is it a concealer, but it also acts as a spot treatment, making it an effective multitasker for anyone looking to keep makeup to a minimum this summer.

Dreaming of bold, fluffy brows? This top-rated creamy formula is like pomade for your eyebrows, sculpting them into place and making them appear thicker without making them stiff. It is available in five different shades to match a range of hair colors and holds a 4.4-star rating.

This durable formula can give your lashes an instant lift without clumping, flaking or any of the other inconveniences that come with wearing mascara. It comes in colors such as cobalt blue and deep violet to make every eye color pop.

Hair

This leave-in conditioner earned the MVP title in InStyle's rankings. It's ideal for all hair types and lengths, including color-treated hair. It can be used as a conditioner, frizz-tamer, moisturizer or heat protectant, so you can spritz some in your hair before your next beach day to keep it protected.

Sulfate-free and color-safe, SheaMoisture's shampoo has earned praise for its clean ingredients and impressive results. It is formulated with hair-loving ingredients such as hibiscus flower and coconut, which help tame frizz and keep locks hydrated.

Skin

Retinol, a popular anti-aging ingredient, shines in this moisturizer. The gentle formula is a great pick for first-time users of the ingredient and is also fragrance free. Just apply it at night to your face and neck and let the cream get to work by the time you wake in the morning!

This glow oil is formulated with SPF, so you can stay protected but also make way for radiant skin. Despite being an oil, its lightweight feel makes it feel as invisible on the skin as it is nongreasy.

Another skin care MVP for inflamed skin, this serum is a must for anyone looking to soothe irritation and hydrate the skin (goodbye, sunburn!). It is not only hypoallergenic, but it is safe for sensitive skin and won't clog pores.

