Best holiday candles 2020: 20 unique and festive candles

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're working from home or cramming for finals in your dorm room this holiday season, it's important to personalize the space you spend most of your day. From finding cute holiday decorations to room essentials, we've got you covered.

One thing that will (literally) always brighten someone's day and any setting is a candle. We've all spent more time at home this year than planned, so why not bring in some cheer with one of these unique and festive candles.

Holiday candles

Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit quite like scents of mulled Wine, hot buttered rum and milk and cookies. Choose one or pick up all three. No one's judging.

This rustic soy wax candle boasts flavors of cinnamon, clove, apple and tangerine. It's visually stunning and smells even better than it looks.

Imagine you're sitting in your pajamas, sipping a warm chai latte — oh, it's just a candle? This soy wax chai tea candle smells so good you'll want to drink it.

This candle is lit — pun intended.

This wood wick candle brings sounds of a crackling fireplace and scents of woodsy clove, cinnamon and vanilla.

Crafted by hand from food-grade ingredients, these Boulangerie candles are a hit. You can choose from three different scents: oatmeal cookie, pumpkin souffle or sweet vanilla and cinnamon.

Smells like you just draped fresh spruce over your fireplace. So cozy!

These holiday-themed candles from Urban Outfitters feature original illustrations from their in-house artists.

Spruce up your home with this cheery candle from Opalhouse.

This elegant candle has a "spicy-cool" scent with hints of citrus. Looks like a winter wonderland!

This candle looks and smells like luxury. Sip some rosé as scents of black currant and pear blossom fill your home.

The bestselling candle from New York Nest is back this year! With aromas of pomegranate, cloves, pine and more, you can't go wrong with a classic.

Former "Bachelorette" and star of "Cash Pad" on NBC, our parent company, Jojo Fletcher released a collaboration collection with Etsy. In it is this cozy Christmas candle, but grab it before it's gone, it's a limited edition! Or get the "Holiday Cliché Candle" with notes of fir, cypress, evergreen, cinnamon, plum, saffron, amber and spice.

Notes of roasted chestnuts and brown sugared pecans will have you falling in love with this candle in no time.

This is one of the largest and most beloved candles from Yankee Candle. It provides over 110 hours of fragrance, giving endless light to your Hanukkah celebrations.

Unique candles

These mini cactus and poppy candles are not only adorable, but also are scented with pine, vanilla, jasmine and white tea. What a relaxing decoration.

Do you run on Dunkin'? Well, we found the candle for you. Featuring the smell of Dunkin' Original Blend coffee and cream, it'll make you want to head to the drive-through every time you light it.

Get them a candle they'll remember — like this specially curated Birthdate Co. candle. They created a candle for every birthday based on astrology, numerology and tarot.

Calling all crafters, DIY enthusiasts and candle lovers — this is the gift for you! This kit includes everything to make three lavender-scented candles. You'll just need a saucepan, a thermometer and three pencils to balance the wicks as they cool.

The unique design allows this candle to burn much longer than a typical one. It's made from 100% beeswax and offers refill options.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!