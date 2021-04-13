Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Foods high in fiber are often thought of as the way to regulate your body, but there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to high-fiber snacks. Many of them taste great, are pre-portioned for easy snacking without overdoing it, and can help you stay fuller for longer.

Elizabeth Somer, MS, RDN, Persona Nutrition's Medical Advisory Board Member, let us in on a few secrets behind fiber-packed snacking and shared a few of her favorite products that should always be in your pantry at home.

What does fiber do for your diet?

Fiber, often known as bulk or roughage, can help regulate your digestive tract. It’s naturally found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes and is a type of carbohydrate. “All fiber adds substance without calories, so it's helpful in filling you up without filling you out (ie., gaining weight). Some fibers also lower heart disease and diabetes risk, while other fibers help lower the risk for colon cancer and other bowel problems,” Somer told Shop TODAY.

According to the Mayo Clinic, women should get at least 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day, and men should get 30 to 38 grams a day. “A fiber-rich diet also is filling and satisfying, since more food can be consumed for fewer calories, i.e., eight cups of air-popped popcorn supply the same calories as one doughnut,” Somer explained.

What types of high-fiber snacks will keep you fuller longer?

Knowing how to read a nutrition label on the back of pre-packaged snacks is going to be key to knowing if a high-fiber snack is actually healthy or not. Somer suggests looking for products that have at least four grams of fiber or more per serving. “Also make sure those products are not high in sugar or fat, especially saturated fat," she said. "In short, purchase processed foods that supply [at least] four grams of fiber, no more than four grams of sugar and no more than one gram of saturated/trans fat for every 100 calories.”

There are a ton of options to grab when you’re in the grocery store looking for high-fiber snacks to pack in your lunch box or to munch on while listening to a work meeting over Zoom. Here are some of our favorites to keep you going throughout the day.

Expert-approved high-fiber snacks

Vegan jerky is a major food trend, and we love this jackfruit jerky that tastes just like Southern-style barbecue. With sweet, tangy, smoky notes in every bite, it has four grams of fiber per serving, which will help to keep you full between meals.

Snack bars like these from Aloha are easy grab-and-go items for families that are always on the run. They come in flavors like chocolate fudge brownie and chocolate chip cookie dough, both of which have 12 to 14 grams of fiber per bar.

Made with the pulp leftover from making juiced vegetables, these crispy chips are a good pair with chunky salsa or guacamole and pack in five grams of fiber per serving. You can also snag a three-pack on Pulp Pantry's website for just $16.

Rinds are most often where most of the nutrients and fiber are in fruit, but it's also the part that gets thrown away most. These skin-on dried fruit snacks solve that problem by using all of the fruit to deliver great taste and four grams of fiber.

Another fruit snack to consider is these fruit chips from Bare Natural, which come in flavors like apple, banana and coconut. They have four to seven grams of fiber per bag, depending on which one you pick.

Crunchy, salty snacks are usually not the best for you, but these Saffron Road chickpea snacks are a healthy alternative to fatty, greasy chips. They have five grams of fiber per serving, and come in seven different flavors to curb any type of craving you have.

Granola is a great way to add fiber to your breakfast or as a sweet, crunchy snack in the afternoon. This brand comes in four different flavors including coconut almond and French vanilla. Not only does it taste great, a single serving of Mom's Best Granola has five grams of fiber.

These crunchy bean snacks are a high-fiber, low-calorie snack that will leave you satisfied and wanting to replace every bag of potato chips in your home with these. The snacks come in multiple flavors like everything bagel and zesty ranch, most of which have five grams of fiber per serving.

If you love the taste of sweet, fried churros, you’re going to love these protein bars that taste just like the sugar-dusted treat. The bars are made with almond butter, dates and cinnamon to recreate the classic flavor. Each bar has six grams of fiber to keep you full between running errands and making dinner for your family.

While bread does not seem like a snack by itself, pairing it with your favorite jam, nut butter spread or a smashed avocado makes it a great base for a snack. This low-carb option from Carbonaut has six grams of fiber per slice.

Popcorn that’s not laden with butter and extra toppings is actually considered a healthy snack. We love the Himalayan Pink Salt popcorn from Lesserevil, which packs in five grams of fiber for every three cups consumed.

Almonds are a great source of many of your daily nutritional needs, including fiber. The Daily Crunch Sprouted Almonds are crunchier than regular almonds due to a unique drying process taken during production and have four grams of fiber per serving.

