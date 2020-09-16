Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While Halloween will surely be different this year, there's no reason you can't dress up with your significant other and have a socially distant celebration!
If you're looking for a joint costume that's guaranteed to be a hit, we've rounded up the best Halloween couples costumes on the market. From ensembles inspired by "Toy Story" to food-themed costumes — there's bound to be something on our list that you'll love being this Halloween.
1. Party City S'Mores Snack Couple Halloween Costume
Even though it may be getting a little too cold to eat s'mores by your outdoor fire pit, you can still dress like them! One of you can be the toasty marshmallow while the other can be the square of yummy chocolate.
2. Frozen 2 Anna & Kristoff Couples Costumes
If your kids (or you!) love Disney's Frozen, then you'll totally love dressing up as Anna and Kristoff. This costume set comes with everything you need to re-create the famous on-screen duo.
3. Tigerdoe Salt and Pepper Costume
Salt and pepper are basically a must-have on any dinner table — and this costume set is sure to make anyone and everyone smile.
4. Toy Story Jesse & Buzz Lightyear Couples Costumes
If you're life-long fans of "Toy Story," these Jesse and Buzz costumes will help you tap into your inner-child.
5. Party City Sandy Greaser and T-Bird Couples Costumes
Calling all "Grease" fans! This Sandy and T-Bird couples costume is great for those who want a fabulous but fun look this Halloween.
6. Peanut Butter and Jelly Couple Costume Set
You and your significant other go together like peanut butter and jelly, so dressing up like the classic kid-favorite sandwich makes total sense.
7. Soap Loofah Bubbles Adult Costume Set
Skip out on the spooky attire this year and look fresh and clean in this bubbly ensemble instead!
8. Oriental Trading Barbie and Ken Couple Costumes
In a Barbie world? Then these are the perfect costumes for you and your partner! These doll boxes will totally complete any look.
9. Oreo Cookie Couples Halloween Costume
Do you and your partner love snacking on Oreos on your cheat days? If so, you'll totally love this Oreo cookie-themed costume set. They're simple but sweet! Just add tights and a shirt to complete the look.
10. Party City Jasmine & Aladdin Couples Costumes
While there are plenty of princess and prince-themed costumes, you can never go wrong with Aladdin and Jasmine.
11. Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume Set
"The Flintstones" is a classic cartoon, and its lead characters make for a perfect joint costume. This set includes Fred's shirt and tie, as well as Wilma's dress, necklace and wig.
12. Oriental Trading Bud Light Beer Couple Costumes
For those who love beer, consider dressing up as your favorite beverage with this unique set of Bud Light-themed costumes.
13. Party City Pirates Couple Costumes
Add a little extra sass to your socially distant Halloween party this year with these fun pirate costumes! It even comes with a parrot to place on your shoulder and a sword to complete the look.
14. Mustard and Ketchup Matching Hoodies
If you're not all that interested in dressing up in something extravagant this year, you'll love these condiment-themed sweatshirts. It combines the look of a Halloween costume with the comfort of your favorite hoodie!
