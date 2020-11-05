His and hers holiday gifts: what to get your significant other this year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if your significant other is the person you know best in this world, picking out the right gift can be tricky. You want to find something that shows how much you care. But if they're super picky or are reluctant to give you a wishlist, it can leave you puzzling over what to get them for weeks to come.

To help you in the process, TODAY welcomed style expert Brittney Levine and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario to provide their recommendations for gifts that your partner will love.

A mix of practical and fun, from a shower speaker to personalized decorations, these presents will surprise and excite that special person in your life.

Gifts for men

For the man who is always connected, this stand will ensure his favorite tech items are always fully charged. It's small enough to fit comfortably on a nightstand and will accommodate an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

He can play his favorite song, shower and get the perfect shave all at the same time. This in-shower mirror stays fog-free thanks to a detachable warm-water reservoir. Connect to a phone via Bluetooth or listen to the built-in FM radio. It even has an LED light, to help him spot any areas he might have missed while shaving.

This box will give him everything he needs to craft the perfect cocktail. Complete with the spirits, a carbonated mixer, juice and garnishes, he'll be able to make four cocktails to share with friends. If he loves the drink, he can add the recipe card to his collection for future cocktail nights. And if he really loves it, there's a subscription option so he can get a new curated box every month.

He'll have all the essential tools he needs right on his wrist. This understated band includes a multi-functional knife and screwdriver, so he can open packages or fix a loose screw without scrambling to find his tools.

Whether his back aches from sitting at a computer all day or his muscles are sore from a workout, this massager will become his new go-to at the end of the day. The product provides a deep shiatsu massage and has a heating function that can be used to further soothe aches and pains.

Gifts for women

Help her bring the spa home with this facial steamer. The steam will moisturize skin and unclog pores, so her skincare products will be absorbed with ease. It also doubles as an aromatherapy machine. Just add a few drops of essential oil to one of the provided cotton pads and place it on the built-in aromatherapy tablets.

She'll be wearing this minimal yet beautiful necklace for a long time. Order with her name or add the name of someone she's always thinking of, like her kid or dog.

This hanging wall calendar will make the perfect addition to her at-home office. Customize the design with meaningful pictures and highlight special dates and occasions. At the end of the month, she can easily tear off the photo and add to a frame to save.

Compile meaningful recipes, for family classics or favorite dishes that you've shared, into a custom cookbook. Follow Artifact Uprising's guide, which will provide inspiration for layouts, photos and more. Then select from their photo book options to get started.

For home decor with a personalized touch, consider these photo blocks. Add any four photos to the display, though the company notes that those with darker or colored backgrounds look best.

Create a sign that memorializes all your favorite moments together. With 12 lines of personalization and four color options, this print will celebrate your special relationship. Add quotes, important dates, your favorite vacation spots and more.

This system will help anyone (even those with a "black thumb") grow their own produce. The reservoir at the base can hold weeks of water, so she won't have to check it every day. Plus, the sensors will tell you when it's time to refill or if the air or temperature isn't ideal. She'll be able to grow up to 30 plants at a time, and the starter harvest kit comes with a variety of greens, herbs and fruits. While the price is high, the cost might be worth it for those who have struggled with keeping plants alive in the past.

