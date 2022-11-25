Whether she's new to your list this year or you're struggling with deciding what to get her for the umpteenth time, Shop TODAY can help with these deeply discounted Black Friday deals.

We've spent hours sorting through hundreds of the best Black Friday deals for 2022 on everything from slippers to sweaters and hair dryers to humidifiers. We even found a white diamond necklace that's 77% off, and a 100 percent cashmere beanie marked down to just $29. In other words, start shopping these Black Friday 2022 sales. A diamond might last forever, but these deals likely won't last forever.

Gifts for her on sale

Save 37% on this mini blender that's such a best-seller it's ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Countertop Blenders. In addition to blending, it chops, grinds, whips, mixes, and more. It comes with a party mug, a tall cup, a short cup, to-go lids, and recipes.

This comfy oversized top (which has nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon) comes in 44 colors, so you're sure to find something she likes. Can't decide between her two favorite colors? At nearly 40% off, why not get her both?

Save more than 40% on Apple's best-selling AirPods, which have a nearly five-star rating from more than 546,000 reviews. They offer up to six hours of continuous listening, and with the charging case she'll have 24 hours of listening before she ever needs to plug anything in.

If you hurry, you can save 77% on this Diamond Addiction two-piece pendant necklace set that's normally $175. Basically, she gets three looks in one because the necklaces can be worn separately or stacked.

Save almost 50% on this super soft robe that comes in seven colors and prints, including plaid and leopard. Her hands will stay warm in the two pockets, and her toes will stay warm in the slippers you get her.

Her feet will thank you when you treat her to these memory foam slippers, currently 43% off. They have over a four and a half star average rating from nearly 6,000 reviews and come in five colors and sizes 5-16.

This 40-ounce bottle with an almost five-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviews may be stainless steel, but it's the gold standard of water bottles. It's lightweight, leakproof, and durable. It even comes with a lifetime warranty.

If she's a tea fan, she'll love this assortment of six loose-leaf, certified organic teas. They're marked down by 40% for Black Friday and have such pretty packaging you won't even need to wrap it!

These soft and flattering bike shorts are 50% off for Black Friday, bringing them to $20, which is a huge steal! Everlane is also donating one dollar to Tree People for every purchase made, so you're giving back with your purchase.

Since they have nearly 100,000 ratings, you really can't go wrong with these best-selling joggers that come in dozens of colors and sizes S-XXXL. They're made of a super soft polyester and spandex blend, and they have just the right amount of stretch.

If she's a fan of Lululemon (and who isn't?), scoop up this wardrobe staple that's currently 50% off. It's made of the brand's signature "buttery soft" Nulu fabric. Choose from seven colors and sizes 0-20.

For a limited time, save $50 on this 100 percent cashmere sweater made of sustainably sourced Mongolian cashmere. It comes in six colors and is among the most affordable cashmere you'll ever find.

You can shop 100 percent cashmere hats for just $29 (that's more than 50% off) and 100 percent cashmere scarves for just $49 (that's more than 67% off) at Gobi Cashmere. This bestselling beanie comes in eight colors and is simultaneously cozy and cute.

To try Crocs is to love Crocs. This bestselling shoe with has an impressive almost five-star average rating from more than 401,000 ratings and they're on sale starting at under $17! Choose from 34 colors (discount varies by color).

With winter just around the corner, why not get her a new pair of toasty gloves that are touch-screen compatible? These bestselling gloves come in six colors and have more than 51,000 ratings (mostly five-star).

Save more than 50% on this 650-fill-premium down vest that will keep her core warm even on the coldest days. It currently comes in four colors and has zippered hand pockets and a durable water-repellent finish.

Her skin and sinuses will thank you when you gift her this game-changing humidifier, currently 40% off. Why this particular model? With over 75,000 ratings, it's the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Humidifiers.

If she swears by essential oils, get her this No. 1 bestselling gift set with an average four and a half star rating from nearly 120,000 ratings. It comes with six oils made with hand-harvested ingredients like French Lavender, Indian Peppermint, and Sri Lankan Lemongrass.

If she has textured hair, gift her this nutrient-rich oil from Mielle. Even if she's not on TikTok, she's probably heard of it. In fact, it's so popular a bottle is sold every 15 seconds. On Amazon, it has an almost five-star average rating from more than 15,000 reviews.

Save 46% on this best-selling blanket — it has close to a five-star average rating from nearly 135,000 ratings — that comes in 29 colors. Since it's made of premium micro-fleece and it's super cozy, it will be her go-to when she curls up on the couch.

These reusable silicone bags are incredibly sturdy and are true multi-taskers, so she can store anything from toiletries to snacks on the go. Plus, they cut down on waste making them a very eco-friendly gift. Best of all, their starter kit is almost $30 off so grab it now!

If she loves being cozy, she's going to fall hard for these slipper socks. Super chunky and soft, they'll keep her feet warm all winter long! For Black Friday they're 30% off, with a price of just $25.

This super delicate letter necklace features multicolored gemstones and is marked down to under $75 for an extra-special, personalized gift for her that she can wear everyday. For Black Friday, PDPaola is offering sitewide 20% off when you buy one piece of jewelry, 25% off for two, 30% off for three, and 40% off for four pieces.

If she's a sparkling water fiend, gift her this SodaStream that's marked down to $59 from the usual $99 price tag. This bundle includes one CO2 canister, the machine, a dishwasher-safe. bottle, and Bubly drops.

Help her get even better beauty sleep with this 100% silk sleep mask that promotes better sleep by blocking out light and thanks to the breathable, cool feel of the silk. Usually $46, this is marked down to just $32—she'll thank you, we promise!

If she likes luxe skin care, she'll love this hand exfoliator and hand serum. Marked down to $56 from $72 for Black Friday, this set will keep her hands silky smooth. The hand serum moisturizes without being heavy or greasy, and both have a light, sophisticated scent that'll make her feel like she's at the spa.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.