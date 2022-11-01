Being sick is no fun, but opening up a "get well soon" gift from a loved one can give you the boost you need to power through. If you're shopping for someone who's feeling under the weather or resting up at home after a surgery, you don't have to spend a lot to make them smile. The Shop TODAY team even took the guesswork out of things for you and rounded up several gift options that will help you show you care.

Get well soon gifts for adults

Whether you're resting after a surgery or quarantining while you're recouping from Covid-19, there's only so much you can do to pass the time. Staging an at-home spa day is one way to insert a bit of normalcy into your day during times like this, and help you feel a bit better. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask is an affordable and luxurious option that deeply hydrates skin with the help of its main ingredient: hyaluronic acid.

Have you ever noticed that your feet always seem to be cold when you're sick? It's annoying, we know. But it's also the perfect excuse to grab a warm pair of crew socks for someone you know who's feeling under the weather. This cozy pair is available in Succulent and Crystal Rose and comes in at an affordable price tag, making it an gift option that's both practical and thoughtful.

Deciding between a card and a gift? This pop-up card offers the best of both worlds. It reads "Get well soon" on the front and inside, it opens into a plethora of colorful balloons in fun shapes like hearts, stars and suns.

When you're feeling under the weather or are on the mend after a surgery, a nice warm bath can help you relax for a bit. This soothing bath soak features eucalyptus and spearmint notes and is made of nourishing ingredients like essential oils and vitamin E.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't enjoy cookies, especially a multiflavored pack like this one that comes with three varieties: lemon, toasted coconut and triple ginger. The box of wafer-thin cookies will come as a welcome surprise to anyone you visit at home or in the hospital. Can't make it for an in-person visit? Ship them a box as a sweet gesture.

Anyone with a sense of humor will get a kick out of these comedic balloons that have sayings like "Those crutches make you look so strong," "Relax, you don't need two of those anyways," and "Laughter is the best medicine, here's a mirror."

Headaches are a total pain, but when you're sick, they sometimes can't be avoided. This wearable headache relief eye mask with 13,000+ verified five-star ratings can help you fight back against them, though! The reusable, stretchable design slips on and stays in place to tackle tension, stress, sinus pain and other symptoms.

Anyone with a solid funny bone will smirk as soon as they see this sassy T-shirt that's modeled off the popular game "Operation." The tee is available in 18 colors and sizes up to 3XL, and would make a great gift for anyone who's a little bit nervous about undergoing surgery.

Sometimes, all you feel like doing when you're sick is cozying up in a pair of soft PJs. This ultra sleek set offers comfort in spades with its long sleeve top and elastic waist pants, and the satin material keeps the wearer warm without overheating them. Plus, the price is right!

A bit of serenity is just what the doctor ordered when you're sick, and this soothing fragrance was made to bring a bit of peace into your home with notes of lavender, rosemary, thyme, orange blossom and bergamot. It also comes in three sizes with varying prices, depending on your budget.

Flowers might be a bit high maintenance, but succulents are one plant that requires next to no effort at all. This mini plant comes in a tiny planter shaped like a rhino or a giraffe, and only needs to be watered occasionally, making it a breeze to care for.

Flowers are definitely a sweet gesture, but when someone is sick or recovering, the last thing they feel like doing is taking care of something. This "forever rose" is available in three colors and lasts one to two years without any maintenance or water, according to the brand, so they'll be able to enjoy it for a long time to come.

Shut-eye is always the best medicine when you're sick, and a sleep mask can help you catch some zzz's. This one from Casper blocks out light and noise and has sot, stretchy material that's breathable and won't leave you feeling constrained. In other words, it'll help you drift into la la land in no time!

Being stuck in the house while you're sick doesn't exactly inspire you to do things like cook a big dinner for your family. If you really want to show some love to a pal when they're feeling crappy, send them a Doordash gift card so they can order in and truly focus on relaxing. Getting a bit of cash back through Rakuten for yourself while you're at it is simply an added bonus.

A comfy pair of slippers is an essential when you're lounging around the house on sick days, and this puffy pair resembles a warm, cozy sleeping bag. The lightweight, indoor/outdoor style has warm shearling material and comes in three colors: beige, black and a light red.

Get well soon gifts for kids

Is there anything cuter than Baby Yoda? We think not! Bring a smile to your favorite kiddo's face when they're feeling less than great with this budget-friendly trinket that they they can attach to their backpack. You'll score major bonus points with them for less than $10!

Cough drops are great, but they're not always suitable for small children. If you're trying to alleviate your child's cough, Ring Pops are a safer, kid-approved option that can provide a bit of lubrication to their sore throat and bring a smile to their face.

This play on words coloring book is filled with a multitude of activities to keep kids busy while they're bored at home on sick days. From puzzles and mazes to jokes and coloring, there's something for every personality!

A "get well soon" gift doesn't have to be anything fancy, and sometimes the best option is to get a child something small that they'll use long after they're feeling better. Take these fun Batman socks, for example. The set comes with three themed socks, including a silhouette of Batman's face, a full body shot and a bat silhouette, and will serve as a nice distraction while the kid in your life isn't feeling great.

There's nothing quite like a soft teddy bear when you're cuddled up on the couch or in bed nursing a cold. This sweet stuffed animal is made of a plush, touchable material and has a mini sign that reads, “Hoping this little friend helps you feel better soon.”

This cute Cheryl's Cookies tin decorated with a turtle and the words "Wishing you a speedy recovery" houses a dozen sweets to cheer up the kiddo in your life.

Keeping kids occupied when they're home sick is a full-time job, so if you want to give the parents some relief, consider shipping this "Feel Better Bag" over to their house. It comes with everything a child needs to pass the time, including stickers, paints, cards, toys and more.