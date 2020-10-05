Looking for an easy hair removal solution? I swear by this wax kit

It's only $30 and has 3,700 verified reviews

The Femiro Hair Removal Home Waxing Kit is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Hair Wax Warmers & Accessories. Even more telling is that it's ranked No. 23 on Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Beauty & Personal Care. I chose this kit over this best-selling $10 waxing kit because it would last me longer. It's only $29.99, but it's on sale for $10 off if you check off the Amazon coupon box. The kit includes 20 applicators (like thick popsicle sticks) and four bags of wax beads.

Four different waxes for different areas

The wax is always pink at the salons I visit, so I didn't know it comes in different colors or formulas. With this kit, though, I got four different waxes for different areas. The blackberry wax is good for chest waxing; the cream-colored wax is meant for facial hair; the blue chamomile wax is for large surface areas like legs; and the pink rose wax is ideal for sensitive areas. Since I don't trust myself to wax my face and don't mind shaving my legs as long as I have the right razor, I've been using this kit primarily for my bikini area and armpits.

What I like about it

The first thing I appreciated about this wax bead kit was how easy it is to use. I just had to plug in the warmer, pour in the wax beads and turn the temperature meter to MAX for about five minutes until it had the consistency of honey. After I let it cool for a couple more minutes, I applied it using one of the applicators in the direction of hair growth. I did this first to my surfing instructor's forearm — I wanted to test it on someone else first — and it was as easy as 1 (apply), 2 (let it cool for 30 seconds) and 3 (rip it off in the opposite direction of their hair growth). My instructor, who is a bit of a wimp for someone who rides big waves, said it didn't hurt. In terms of safety, the warmer has an auto shut-off feature so it doesn't get too hot.



It takes practice — and a friend

What I don't like about waxing at home is how messy it can get. I think with more practice, I'll learn how to apply the wax so it doesn't drip as much. For example, when I first waxed my armpits, I applied it while standing up. It would have been less messy to apply it, or have a friend apply it, while I was laying down. Since I began using this kit, I've gotten it on my sink, on my jeans and on my fingers! When it has the consistency of Laffy Taffy, though, it comes off a lot easier. You just have to wait for it to dry (about a minute) before peeling or scraping it off.

Of course, a friend also comes in handy to pull the wax off or to distract/cheer you on while you do it. I can definitely see this being a hit at girl's night or even a bachelorette party. The other rookie mistake I've made while using this kit is not waiting long enough in between waxes. If my hair isn't long enough, there will be a few stragglers. But it's nothing that an amazing pair of tweezers can't fix.

So long salon, well, sort of

The goal of waxing is to be hair-free, not pain-free. If you're a fan of waxing as I am, this easy-to-use wax bead kit is a great investment. Am I waxing 100 percent at home? Not yet. Until my surfing instructor lets me practice on his eyebrows, I'll still be supporting my local salon, albeit not as much.

