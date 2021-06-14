Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your dad may not know what TikTok is, but he can still appreciate a good product when he sees one.

And the app just so happens to be a treasure trove of cool and unique products, from cleaning solutions to innovative gadgets, making it the perfect place to find a gift for your dad this Father's Day. Whether he's a tech lover or an expert home chef, there's a viral item that is sure to make him smile.

Below, we rounded up 12 gift ideas that we found on TikTok, including a handful of picks that were recommended by actual dads on the app.

Is your dad constantly losing his keys or his wallet? Apple's new AirTag will ensure that he can always find those essential items. Released in April, the small gadget can be attached to his bag or keys and connected to his phone so he can see their location via the "Find My" app. People on TikTok are loving the product — the "airtag" hashtag has more than 197 million views on the app, with users attaching it to everything from dogs' collars to remotes.

He can use this wireless charging stand to charge his phone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time, and eliminate the need for all those messy cords that take up space on his bedside table. @stuffyouneed, a TikTok user and dad, posted a video featuring the product in mid-May and it has since gotten more than 17 million views. "I have this and it's my favorite thing ever!" one user wrote in the video's comment section.

TikToker and dad Ryan Mulvaney is constantly posting about the best Amazon products and his video featuring this collapsible water bottle got 1.7 million views. It will make a great gift for the dad who is always on the go. He can fill it up to take on hikes or bike rides. Then when it's empty, it can be collapsed down into a small disc that can fit in his pocket.

"These are the best wireless headphones," user @tonytechbytes said in a recent TikTok video. He added that the "sound quality is superb and the active noise canceling is amazing." Your tech-loving dad will also appreciate the long-lasting battery life (up to 30 hours) and the easy-to-use touch control functions.

Give your dad the gift of relaxation this Father's Day with this TikTok-loved acupressure mat. It features small, sharp acupressure points, which are said to stimulate blood flow and help relieve muscle tension and back pain.

This phone case features nano-sized suction cups, which will allow him to stick his phone to most surfaces. That means he can attach his phone to his car dashboard for hands-free navigation or stick it on the bathroom mirror to watch videos as he gets ready in the morning. TikTok user @heartdefensor's video featuring the product has more than 824,000 views.

TikTok user Mik Zenon shared a couple of videos featuring his Father's Day gift picks — and as a dad himself, he knows what the No. 1 guy in your life really wants. For example, he featured this leather wallet in a video that has since gotten more than 440,000 views. It has a built-in card holder that pops out with the push of a button. It can hold up to 10 cards as well as cash and the stylish and slim design will easily fit in his pocket.

Treat your dad to this high-tech toaster, which went viral after user Teresa Caruso posted a video saying it was possibly her "favorite Amazon gadget ever." The touchscreen device quickly heats up and evenly sears the items inside, for perfectly toasted bagels and bread every time.

"I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment," wrote one verified Amazon reviewer. "This one beat my old toaster by a mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display, too."

In case you haven't heard, Crocs are cool again. The Crocs hashtag has more than 1.9 billion views on TikTok and the shoes have held a spot on the Amazon bestseller list for months. Your dad will love having a pair of the comfortable shoes for gardening, running errands or hanging out around the house.

Not only is this clever gadget mesmerizing to watch, but it'll also help Dad cut down prep time in the kitchen. TikTok user @jenn_aayyy posted a video featuring the electric potato peeler back in March and it now has more than 1 million likes. And the tool isn't just for potatoes, it can make quick and easy work of peeling a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Your dad is the breakfast master. And you can make it even easier for him to whip up those impressive morning spreads thanks to this handy TikTok-loved egg cooker. He can use it to quickly hard boil, scramble or even poach eggs.

Dad will always have perfectly-made popcorn for game days and movie nights when he has this easy-to-use popper in his kitchen. "All you have to do is pour the kernels in, add a little pad of butter, pop it in the microwave for a solid three minutes and wait," said user @colleenlepp in her video featuring the product, which now has more than 4.8 million views. "It's no muss, no fuss. And you get amazing air-popped popcorn — so simple."

