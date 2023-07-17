Expedia just launched a new travel rewards program — here's how it works

Whether you're a frequent flyer, road warrior or only take trips on occasion, you've probably looked for ways to save on travel. Hunting for deals ahead of time is one way to do it, but it doesn't get better than earning rewards during your vacation — and that's where travel loyalty programs come in. Today, Expedia Group announced the launch of One Key, its largest and most comprehensive rewards program with benefits to help you get the most out of your travels (even if you're in the 83% of travelers who only take a few trips a year).

Here, we're sharing everything you need to know about One Key — including where to stay to start earning now. Plus, TODAY readers have the added benefit of scoring an additional 10% discount on select Expedia properties with code TODAY10. (Note that you'll need to click through the links below in order to redeem.)

What is One Key?

One Key is a new travel loyalty and rewards program that allows you to accumulate OneKeyCash to use toward future bookings via Expedia's flagship brands (Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com), plus offers additional member perks at select properties such as room upgrades, food credits or even a free bottle of wine upon arrival. Getting rewarded across all three travel apps certainly gives you more choice, but One Key also offers travelers more flexibility and more value.

Does One Key cost anything to join?

One Key is free to join, and it is easy to earn and continue to qualify for status. Not a member? Sign up here for free.

How does One Key work?

Gone are the days of struggling to calculate point conversions. With OneKeyCash, Expedia Group's new rewards currency, the value you can use toward your next trip is clear. To earn OneKeyCash, make sure you've registered for a membership and are signed in before you make any bookings.

To give travelers more flexibility, you can earn and use rewards across Expedia Group's travel ecosystem, which includes flights, hotels, vacation rentals, cruises, activities and more. These different parts of a trip are all considered "trip elements." So, for example, if a member books two nights in a hotel and a three-day car rental, they would earn five trip elements.

Members will receive 2% in OneKeyCash for every dollar spent on eligible hotels, vacation rentals, activities, packages, car rentals and cruises, and 0.2% in OneKeyCash for every dollar spent on eligible flights. Depending on your tier status, you can also earn up to 3x OneKeyCash at VIP Access properties.

One Key membership tiers

To give travelers more value, you’ll be immediately rewarded with instant member discounts that keep increasing — just by signing up you'll qualify for Blue tier status. Here’s what you need to book to qualify for each membership tier and some of the perks offered:

Blue: Just sign up, it’s free!

Access to savings of 10% with Member Prices

Silver: 5 trip elements within a year

Access to savings of 15% or more with Member Prices

Perks like food and beverage extras at select VIP Access properties

Earn 50% more OneKeyCash on VIP Access stays

Gold: 15 trip elements within a year

Access to savings of 20% or more with Member Prices

Perks like food and beverage extras and room upgrades at select VIP Access properties and price-drop protection on eligible flights

Earn 2x more OneKeyCash on VIP Access stays

Platinum: 30 trip elements within a year

Access to savings of 20% or more with Member Prices

Perks like food and beverage extras and room upgrades at select VIP Access properties, price-drop protection on eligible flights and Platinum VIP support

Earn 3x more OneKeyCash on VIP Access stays

Plus, faster tier progression means you can unlock greater travel perks the higher in status you go.

Does OneKeyCash expire?

To prevent your OneKeyCash rewards from expiring, all you have to do is earn or redeem points at least once every 18 months. Note that OneKeyCash can be used on ‘Pay Now’ bookings only and participating vacation rentals in US dollars across all three travel apps.

And not to worry if you haven't used up all of your existing Expedia Rewards points yet — they will be converted into OneKeyCash and automatically transferred to your new One Key account, according to the company.

Reward-eligible properties

Ready to start racking up rewards? Earn OneKeyCash for every dollar spent on bookings at these properties and more with a One Key membership.

Relax in a new boutique hotel after enjoying a day in New Orleans! Virgin Hotels New Orleans is located in the Central Business District, near notable landmarks such as Bourbon Street and Jackson Square. Travelers looking to shop should visit Canal Street, while foodies will love the onsite fine-dining restaurant. Amenities include modern rooms, suites and a rooftop pool and bar. Gold and Platinum members will receive a 20% discount on this VIP Access hotel, plus 20% off food and beverage and a room upgrade when available. This hotel is 17% off with membership pricing, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

Located near The White House, The Dupont Circle Hotel features spacious rooms and suites, exceptional dining and 5-star amenities. Looking to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what's going on at Capital One Arena. Practice your golf swing on a nearby course, or enjoy other activities in the great outdoors such as hiking and biking trails in the area. Gold and Platinum members will receive a 20% discount on this VIP Access hotel, plus one free beverage per person and a room upgrade when available. This hotel is 22% off with membership pricing, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

Located in Downtown Miami, YOTEL Miami is within walking distance to many of the city’s most sought after restaurants, high-end shopping and major entertainment venues. Offering two dining locations, guests will have a chance to experience delicious food with a side of open-air Miami breeze. Expect everything from quick bites and coffee to small plates and tiki style cocktails. This hotel is 24% off with membership pricing, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

If resorts are more your speed, check out La Casa del Zorro. Located in the rural Borrego Springs, you can look forward to some peace and quiet during your stay — whether you're lounging under a cabana or walking through the gardens. The property is equipped with a roundtrip airport shuttle, an onsite spa and five outdoor pools. Active travelers will enjoy scenic hikes nearby, free bike rentals, yoga classes at the gym, six tennis courts and even 18 holes of golf. This resort is 11% off with membership pricing, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

Set in the woods of 120-acre June Farms, this secluded cabin features one king-size luxe bed, a wood-burning pellet stove, its own barbecue grill and a large communal fire pit for guests to enjoy. TimberTown was built by Tanner Cornacchini, a builder formerly featured on HGTV's "Tiny House, Big Living." Designed for people with an adventurous sense of spirit, this "glamping" experience lets you connect with nature off the grid while still enjoying electricity, air conditioning and heat. When I stayed at June Farms in 2021, I could've spent the entire time on the grounds meeting the animals, but you can easily get to Albany, Saratoga and Troy during your stay.

This cozy cottage on Lake Sinclair in Sparta, GA, is a great escape for couples and families ready to unplug and relax. There are beautiful views from all main areas of the home, plus a large deck for grilling and enjoying nature at its best. Arriving on a hot summer day? Cool off in the air-conditioned rooms or jump into the "cleanest lake in Georgia" from the dock. Guests also have access to any of the kayaks and fishing poles on site.

You'll be in a fantastic location at Placemakr Premier SoBro, just a 5-minute walk from Broadway and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. For a bit of exercise, you can visit the fitness center or go for a swim in the outdoor pool. This "aparthotel" combines the best parts of a hotel with the comforts of an apartment, featuring bonuses like kitchens and washers/dryers. It's pet friendly as well, welcoming both cats and dogs, so bring your furry friends along for the stay if you wish. This stay is 10% off with membership pricing!

