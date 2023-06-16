Expedia is running an under-the-radar sale with steep discounts on hotels around the world

Everyone has their own tricks to get the best deals on travel. Do you swear by booking flights on a Tuesday? Are you willing to wait until the last minute for a hotel price to drop? Well, what if we told you that there was an easier way to save this summer? If you're looking to take a trip in the next few months, you're in luck. Expedia is running an under-the-radar summer sale where you can save up to 50% on select getaways.

Whether you're craving a quick domestic getaway or an all-inclusive stay at a ritzy resort abroad, there's a deal with your name on it. We've rounded up our top domestic and international picks below, and you can explore all the available deals on Expedia's summer sale landing page. But you'll need to act fast to take advantage of these limited-time offers, as bookings must be made before Aug. 20, 2023, with actual travel dates falling between June 1 and Sept. 30.

Looking for even more ways to save? TODAY readers can score an additional 10% discount on select Expedia properties with code TODAY10 — which can be stacked on top of the already low prices. And Expedia members can take advantage of more members-only discounts. Not a member? Sign up here for free.

Best summer travel deals from Expedia

At the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park in Gatlinburg, there's fun for the whole family. You can look forward to mini golf, a playground and ziplining onsite, and hiking, biking and rafting nearby. The area's popular attractions also include Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and Dollywood. This hotel is 50% off as part of the summer sale, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

Located in Downtown Miami, Hotel AKA Brickell is conveniently near the airport and near the bay. Guests can get their feet wet with kayaking, snorkeling and water skiing nearby, but staying on the property is just as fun with a poolside bar, a rooftop terrace and several fitness classes. Make sure to start the day off right at the onsite fine-dining restaurant, Zeru, for a delicious brunch spread.

The fun doesn't stop at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort. This all-inclusive provides 18 holes of golf, a marina and free water park access. Stay onsite for beach yoga and volleyball, or go offsite for ziplining and ecotours. Plus, every single room includes 24-hour room service if you decide to dine in. This hotel is 35% off as part of the summer sale!

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is the perfect balance between nature and nightlife. For those wishing to experience the area's natural beauty, stop by Niagara Falls State Park or explore American Falls and Horseshoe Falls. Or, hit the jackpot at this hotel with amenities such as 2500 slot machines, 10 casino VIP rooms and 80 casino gaming tables. Don't forget to use code TODAY10 for 10% off!

Located on a beautiful private beach, RIU Ocho Rios has all the amenities you'd expect at an all-inclusive — plus more. Nature lovers will enjoy the close proximity to Dunn's River Falls and Green Grotto Caves, while adventure-seekers will have a blast water skiing and parasailing nearby. Traveling with kids? Consider Shaw Park Botanical Gardens and Prospect Plantation.

Another incredible all-inclusive spot, Occidental at Xcaret Destination is the perfect place to soak up the sun. Located on a white sand beach, you can spend your days enjoying the swim-up bar, dining at any of the 10 onsite restaurants or dancing the night away at the nightclub. Guests appreciate the property's quiet location, and you can take an extra 10% off your getaway here with code TODAY10.

If you're looking to truly treat yourself, book a stay at the Nizuc Resort and Spa. Indulge in reflexology, a massage or a facial, then make your way over to the health club for yoga and aerobic classes. When you're ready for a bite, enjoy a meal at any of the six onsite restaurants which feature international cuisine and ocean views. And the best part? This hotel is 35% off with the members-only discount, and you can use the TODAY10 coupon code to save an additional 10% on your trip for a limited time.

Eldorado Resort Casino at THE ROW is located in Downtown Reno, and is perfect for those looking to try their luck. This hotel boasts 1100 slot machines, 55 casino gaming tables and a casino VIP room — but the fun doesn't stop there. Indulge in a manicure or pedicure, a body treatment and hydrotherapy at the spa, then head to any of the seven onsite restaurants to enjoy a tasty meal. Check out an event or a game at National Bowling Stadium, and consider making time for Sierra Safari Zoo. Plus, it's 35% off with the members-only discount and eligible for an additional 10% discount with code TODAY10.

Secrets The Vine Cancun is an all-inclusive luxury property that is — sorry, kids — adults only. It's the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet in the sun with a white sand beach, free beach cabanas and even beach massages. Kayaking, snorkeling and water skiing offer great chances to get out on the surrounding water, or you can seek out an adventure with ecotours nearby. And make sure to check out the onsite restaurant, Market Cafe, which features ocean views and delicious Mexican cuisine. This hotel is 37% off as part of the summer sale!

If you're looking to jet set abroad, we highly recommend staying at Melia Barcelona Sarrià. If you're looking to sightsee, some of the area's notable landmarks include Casa Batllo and the Barcelona Cathedral. And for those looking to relax onsite, visit the spa for aromatherapy, a body scrub or a massage. All rooms feature comforts such as 24-hour room service and jetted bathtubs, in addition to perks like premium bedding and pillow menus. This hotel is 30% off as part of the summer sale, and you can save an additional 10% with code TODAY10.

Enjoy true southern comfort at Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place Atlanta. You can look forward to free to-go breakfast, a terrace and laundry services, plus a meal at the two onsite restaurants. Want to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what's happening at Gas South Arena or Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA. Not to mention this hotel is 31% off with the members-only discount, and eligible for an additional 10% off with code TODAY10.

Browse more deals from Expedia's summer sale.

More travel guides: