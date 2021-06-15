Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your dad is truly one of a kind, so he deserves a gift that is as unique he is.

For anyone who is still hunting for that special present that will make his day, Etsy is the perfect place to take your search. From personalized gifts to handmade items, the retail site has something to please every type of dad.

Whether you're shopping for Dad, Grandpa or any father figure, we found 13 unique picks that he's guaranteed to love. Even better, all of these items should arrive in time for the big day.

If your dad is itching to start traveling again, hell appreciate having this stylish toiletry bag for his next vacation. Each Dopp kit is handmade with durable leather and has a roomy interior that will fit all of his toiletries. Plus, it can even be personalized with his initials.

This record ledge is the perfect present for your music-obsessed dad. He can display a handful of his favorite LPs on the sturdy and chic shelf. You can choose between a variety of wood materials and finishes to match his aesthetic.

Dad will be whipping up impressive cocktails in no time with this bartending kit. The 17-piece set includes essential tools like jiggers, a cocktail shaker, mixing spoon, muddler and more, all packaged in a beautiful wooden box that can be hung from the wall or displayed on the kitchen counter. As an added bonus, it can be customized with his name or a special message.

Your dad deserves to be pampered. And this gift set includes everything he needs for the ultimate day of relaxation. It comes with massage oil, eucalyptus soap, face towel and shower steamer mist.

Whether he's had a beard for as long as you can remember or he just recently started experimenting with the style, this grooming kit is a great pick. It includes everything he needs to keep his beard looking its best, including a jade comb, boar bristle brush, trimming scissors, cold-pressed organic beard oil and beard balm.

This yard game will provide hours of backyard fun for the whole family (and inspire some friendly competition). The rustic set comes with six rings and a stand. Order with expedited shipping to ensure that it will get there in time for the big day.

These unique glasses are a great gift for any whiskey-loving Dad. The glasses feature a double-wall construction, which will keep his drink cool and slow ice melt, plus its unique swirl design is said to enhance the whiskey's aroma. Even better, the set comes with two sphere ice ball molds that are designed to fit perfectly in each glass.

Now that cities are opening back up, it's the perfect time to make travel plans with your dad again. Your next adventure? To visit every baseball stadium in the country. With this map, he can track which ones he's already been to and then you can start planning trips to check the rest off together.

Whether your dad is grilling up a big rack of ribs or a fish filet for taco night, these spice blends will be his new go-to's. The gift box includes Cajun Blackened, Caribbean, Chipotle Honey and Vermont Maple blends which will help him take his already impressive barbecue skills to the next level.

Keep him cool and protected from the sun during golf games or beach days with this stylish hat. Made from palm, the hat features a wide brim that will provide ample shade on hot days.

He really is the best dad. And he'll be reminded of the fact every morning as he sips his coffee, thanks to this mug. You can even add the year he became a dad for an extra personal touch.

Between the super spicy Holy Ghost! and the highly addictive Cherry Bomb sauce, Dad will have a blast testing out all the flavors in this bestselling hot sauce pack.

A good card is can be one of the best ways to show him how much you care. And this one is sure to make your dad smile.

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!