Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

He doesn’t have to be related by blood to be a great father figure. So, let’s celebrate all surrogate dads, be it a stepdad, uncle or whoever you turn to for fatherly advice, this Father’s Day with a special gift to show him you care about and appreciate him.

But this year, we're not just going the usual mug or T-shirt route. Instead, we rounded up 17 picks to truly make your father figure feel special. From crowd-pleasing cocktail mixers to practical outdoor tools to sentimental photo albums, we've got everything you need this Father's Day.

Father's Day gifts for father figures

For the “cool guy” who enjoys a drink, this ice-ball maker is as neat to look at as it is practical. Circular cubes have less surface area exposed to a liquid, so they melt slower. This kit has a cutting edge icebox, trays and its own special water system to give him a crystal-clear sphere. (If your budget is a bit tighter, try this spherical ice mold to keep his cocktails looking cool.)

Whether your second-dad enjoys whiskey, rum, vodka, or tequila, there’s a mixer for him. These cocktail mixers come in 12 different varieties from brunch-focused mimosas and Bellinis to happy hour-approved spicy margarita mixes. Plus, at only $7, you can get him enough to fill his entire bar cart.

There's no better way to say thank you for always being there than with a gift of relaxation. This device is set up to do just that. After a long day, just have him lay on The Spine Deck, a lumbar stretcher, for instant lower back relief. Or, if his neck is more of an issue, there's a pillow option specifically designed to relieve sore neck muscles — and it comes in four colors.

Let your surrogate dad know he’s one sharp dude with a practical and pretty stylized utility knife. Deejo makes ultra-light, sleek models with dozens of laser-etched designs for everyone from cyclists to fishermen. And most of them clock in at under $90.

For the second dad who is more of an outdoorsman, or just likes to have all of his tools in one place, this carbon-steel utility knife is a great pick. At under $20, this folding knife has a super durable and sharp blade, as well as a flashlight, bottle opener, rope cutter, fire starter and more.

Though leaf blowers may not seem like the most exciting of Father's Day gifts, if your second dad loves a tidy yard, he will definitely appreciate the power in this cordless fan blower. (You can also get him this cordless grass shear and shrub trimmer to meet all of his lawn maintenance needs.)

Whether he has a green thumb, or struggles to keep plants alive, these bestselling succulents are as hearty as they are stunning. The clippings come in an assortment of succulent types for you to plant how you want — like in one large pot or a bunch of mini planters he can put on the windowsill.

If you are going the backyard route, help him make the space look even more inviting with these trendy mason jar LED lights. Easy to hang and hard to break, they add a nice touch to any outdoor space. There is also a solar option if his yard gets lots of sunshine.

Let him know he’s the rock of the family with a collectable rock of his own. This large and affordable piece of copper from Michigan is not only a great paperweight or book end, it’s said to help with the root chakra — if your second dad wants to get in touch with his sensitive side.

Does your surrogate dad like to be prepared? These products, all based with natural, nourishing emollients, can be for used for burns, wounds, rashes and more. Better yet, first responders and members of the U.S. military will get 50% off the brand’s Combat Ready Lotion with code: GovX.

Keep him seeing clearly with these innovative lens cleaners. The groundbreaking technology used in this gadget is what NASA uses in space to keep glass spotless for its astronauts. It comes in 16 colors, and is available with or without a brush. Both models include a sleek carrying case.

Tell him he’s a “bright light” to you with this super-strong Fenix flash light. With 3,000 lumens, its beam shines almost 800 feet. It’s compact, lightweight and has six brightness settings. It is also usable for up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Does your father figure love knowing his heritage? This DNA kit from Ancestry, which is running a special price of $59 for its DNA-plus-traits option, is perfect for any second dad who love history and family.

But being curious about ancestry doesn't have to stop at him. The Wisdom Panel does the same for dogs. It’ll answer questions for the man — and man’s best friend. (There is also an option for the cat dad, which is currently $20 off with code CATDAD.)

Is your father figure a joker? How about helping him get a laugh with a topper from Foam Party Hats. The brand — as seen on Shark Tank — brings tons of fun to any room with just a few ounces of foam. Choose from hundreds of designs, many with dads in mind. Dad’s foam beer bottle hat can even be customized with his name.

For the sentimental dad — or the sentimental you — preserve memories in a couple of ways. Legacybox.com converts analog tapes, old home movies and photos, to digital, thumb drive, or disc. Allow dad to enjoy his life’s moments in perpetuity, starting at $27 for two items.

Or, send him your favorite image in a beautifully mounted statement piece.You can turn your photos into showpieces mounted on canvas, wood, or have them framed. Just upload a photo and it will typically ship within one to two days. Meaning, even last-minute gifters can get this one in time.

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!