From Barbie to Magic Mixies, 16 deals on Easter toys kids will love — starting at $3

Like most major holidays, Easter tends to sneak up on us. It feels like we just celebrated Valentine's Day and now it's somehow already time for the Easter Bunny to make its annual appearance. So if you're a little behind on stocking up on gifts to add to your little one's basket this year, we don't blame you.

That's why we took it upon ourselves to help make your last-minute shopping easier. We combed through the sales on Easter toys to find some of the best ones, so you can make your kiddo's holiday brighter and score some savings while you're at it.

From Magic Mixies to cuddly bunnies, here are 16 Easter toy deals for you to shop ahead of the weekend. The best part? They should all arrive by Sunday.

Easter gifts under $10

From chocolate treats to fun activity kits, you can find so many deals on holiday-ready items right now at Target. This painting kit comes with three wooden spring characters — a butterfly, snail and caterpillar — and painting supplies so they can add some color to their new friends.

Warmer weather calls for more time spent outside! And they’ll want to spend hours drawing colorful pictures all over the sidewalk with this chalk set. It’s washable, so you can easily clean up after.

Did they get a unicorn, llama, goat or dragon? They’ll have to open up the ball to find out! Each one comes with a snap-on head, body, two butts, two faces and accessories, so they can customize their animal and mix and match them as they collect more.

Is your kiddo obsessed with fidget toys? You can get this bestselling version for nearly 70% off right now. The toy makes a popping sound when they press the bubbles for a complete sensory experience.

Encourage their creativity with this fun project. They can fill in the shapes with different colors and then stick them on windows around the house to make vibrant suncatchers. There are 20 different shapes for them to use, so it’s a perfect activity for them to do on playdates or with their siblings (if they’re willing to share).

Made for kids ages 6 and up, this activity kit allows them to create their own mini terrarium in a fun and colorful egg. There are multiple versions, so you can get a unicorn one for the mystical fanatic or a dinosaur model for your dino-obsessed kid. Once they set it up, they should see their seeds start to sprout in just three to five days.

Easter gifts under $25

Babysitter Skipper has a lot on her plate — she's watching twins, after all. But your little one can help her make sure that the babies get tons of TLC. They can place the babies in the bouncy chair to help them wind down and then put them to bed in their crib.

Polly Pocket dolls have made a big comeback in recent years and you can get this mini set for a discount right now on Amazon. Not only does it comes with two micro dolls, seven parent and baby animals and fun accessories, but the kangaroo carrying case doubles as a purse, so they can bring it with them everywhere they go!

Another retro toy that's been having a moment recently is the Tamagotchi. And the egg-shaped virtual reality pet will make the perfect addition to an Easter basket. By playing with it, checking its health, giving it medicine and more, they'll be able to raise it from an egg to a child to an adult.

They can trace their favorite characters or try their hand at free drawing with this tracing pad. The frame is designed to hold the paper in place and light up, so it's easier to trace images from magazines or books.

This kit is another engaging activity that should provide kids with hours of fun. They can unleash their creativity by decorating their backpack, journal and more with their own custom-designed diamond stickers. Plus, the kit also comes with two suncatchers for them to decorate.

Easter gifts under $50

This pixie really can fly! Kids can launch their doll from the or lift her in the air and her wings will carry her. When she’s not on the move, they can display her in the sparkly crystal clear egg.

No basket is complete without a cute and cuddly bunny, and this one is perfect for those celebrating their very first Easter! This cute and cuddly bunny, which has more than 34,100 five-star ratings, has two play modes to keep them entertained: They can press her left foot to play peek-a-boo with her (she'll hide behind her ears) or press her right foot to hear a song.

While it may not be the most conventional Easter present, this bestselling water slide is sure to be a hit that will inspire hours of backyard fun. The 22-foot slide has a built-in sprinkler and an inflatable splash pool at the end. Even better, it comes with two inflatable boogie boards that they can slide on. It's less than $30 right now!

Easter gifts under $100

The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron has been one of the hottest toys of the last few holiday seasons. And if your little one still has it on their list, you can surprise them with it this weekend. They'll mix the potion and use the magic want to make a cute furry friend appear in the mist!

While this tablet is normally more than $100, you can get it now for less than $70 — that's an over 35% discount! They can use it to play games, watch movies, read books and more. If you're worried about their screen time, you can set limits right on the device. It also comes with a kid-proof case, but if it does break, Amazon says it will replace it for free if it's been less than two years.