This is not a drill! Dyson is having a rare sale on its vacuums, hair tools and more

If you already own one of Dyson's many devices, whether it be the internet-loved multi-styler or one of its powerful vacuums, there's a good chance that you have another on your list.

Well, now is the time to get one, because Dyson is hosting an Owner Rewards Event. Anyone who owns and has previously registered their Dyson device should receive one-time code that they can use to get 20% off a new Dyson product, such as an Airwrap, stick vacuum or air purifier until Oct. 28.

Dyson rarely has sales, so this is a pretty big deal! If you didn't receive a code, call 1-800-693-9766 to speak to a Dyson expert and register your device. And if you don't have a Dyson device yet, but have been pining after one, you're in luck! We found select vacuums and hair products on sale at other retailers as well — no code required!

Dyson Owner Rewards Event

This do-it-all tools allows you to dry, curl, shape and smooth your hair — without any heat damage, Dyson says. It comes with multiple attachments, including new ones that are designed specifically for coily and curly hair.

This hair dryer was engineered to protect hair from damage while increasing smoothness and shine. The included magnetic attachments range from a diffuser, flyaway finishing tool, a wide tooth comb and more.

You can score $100 off this Dyson hair tool during the event. More than just a straightener, the brand says that it can be used to create a range of styles. It also features intelligent heat control, which is designed to automatically adjust the temperature, depending on the thickness, texture and length of your hair.

One of Dyson's most affordable — and slimmest — models is even more budget-friendly right now for Dyson owners. The vacuum is designed with 360-degree castors and it weighs only 4.2 pounds, so the brand says that it's easy to maneuver around furniture and the house.

Dyson's lightweight V8 vacuum has tons of features designed to make cleaning your home easier, including a crevice tool, no-touch emptying system and a fully-sealed filtration system.

This vacuum features an angled light, so you can see all the dirt on your floors – and make sure that you get every speck when you clean. The intelligent vacuum sizes and counts dust particles and is said to automatically adjust its suction accordingly.

This fan is designed with two phases of purification and a fully-sealed filtration system, so all those pollutants and particles that are filtered out of your room's air don't leak back out, the brand says. The cooling fan is said to remove 99.97% of fine particles, including gases and ultra-small pieces of dust, dirt and more.

This corded vacuum is designed to tackle stubborn pet hair and big messes, says the brand. It has a hose and nozzle attachment to make cleaning stairs and hard-to-reach areas easier than ever too. Grab it at Target while it's 34% off!

You can score Dyson's hair dryer for less than $300 at multiple retailers right now. It has three speed settings and the motor is tuned to produce an " inaudible frequency," the brand says.

Don't miss your chance to save 42% on the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum! It features a specialized cleaner head that is designed to be gentle on hard floors but tough on dirt.

"I live with two dogs and two cats. And a seven-year-old son. On top of that, I’m a dirty cyclist / mountain biker. I use this vacuum multiple times per week and enjoy the experience every single time," wrote one reviewer who said that it was "worth every penny." "Rogue kibble, fur, dirt, dust, kitty litter. Nothing stands a chance. Plus, it has a laser! Can’t recommend this enough," they added.

With up to 60 minutes of run time and 60% more power than the V8 model, this vacuum will be your new favorite cleaning tool. Switch it between two power modes as you clean or transform it into a hand vacuum to tackle tight corners, car seats and more.