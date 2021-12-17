Rare deal alert! Best Buy is having a secret sale on Dyson hair tools

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dyson has been a top name in the home space for a long time, but any beauty lover knows that their technology goes way beyond cleaning.

The brand's hair tools, including the Supersonic Hair Dryer and Corrale Straightener have gained a strong following, thanks to their sleek design and intelligent heat control features.

Starting at $499, the products are a bit of a splurge (though many of the brand's loyal fans will tell you that they're totally worth it) and it's pretty rare that you'll find them for a discount. That's why Best Buy's secret sale feels like a really big deal: The retailer is offering their members up to 20% off select Dyson tools.

While the retailer is having a 72-hour flash sale for all customers right now, only My Best Buy members can access this secret Dyson deal. If you're not already a member, sign-up is free and takes only a few minutes to complete — so you can quickly get access to the sale (and the others after it).

Best Buy's flash sale ends on Sunday, Dec. 19, but if you're eyeing any of the Dyson tools, you're going to want to act fast. The highly popular Airwrap hair-styling tool is already sold out and there's no telling how long the others will last, so don't wait long if you're grabbing one as a last-minute gift. The Special-Edition Corrale Straightener and both versions of the Supersonic Hair Dryer are available to shop on deal right now and can even be shipped to your home before Christmas!

Say goodbye to annoying, tangled cords! This tool's rechargeable, cord-free design means that it can be used just about anywhere, and its flex plates gather more hair than your typical straightener to help prevent frizz and breakage. This special-edition straightener comes with a storage case, a heat-resistant travel pouch and a charging dock for a seamless on-the-go styling experience. My Best Buy members can scoop it up for $100 off, bringing this high-tech find down to just under $400.

The Supersonic Hair Dryer dries your hair quickly and has intelligent heat control technology to prevent damage to your strands. It also comes with five attachments that can be easily swapped out based on your hair type and styling needs. For a limited time, you can score both colors (fuchsia and silver) for $80 off.

This dryer boasts the same bells and whistle as the original fuchsia style above, but the limited-edition version comes with a matching Prussian Blue carrying case.

