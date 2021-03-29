From chew toys to weighted vests, 8 must-haves for your pup

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you welcomed a new puppy into your pod during the pandemic or have long considered your furry friend a member of the family, you can always teach an old (or new) dog new tricks.

House training a dog or simply teaching your dog to be more patient on walks around the neighborhood might not be the easiest feat, but there are plenty of ways to make training your pet just a little bit easier. Celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share some tips, tricks and products that can help you to build trust and work on obedience with your pup.

From anti-anxiety shirts to training collars, read on for the full list of products that can help Fido become a “top dog.”

Just like we’ve turned to puzzles to cure boredom over the last year, this interactive puzzle can help keep dogs entertained while also helping to exercise their brain and motor skills. Hidden compartments hold treats while flippers and tracks also give you the opportunity to work with your pet to help them find their favorite snacks.

Keep them occupied while you work from home with this treat dispenser. It features three tiers that boast a total of 12 compartments that can be used to store treats or dry food as they play. It’s ideal for larger dogs and is made of safe materials that can be hand-washed in between uses.

Consider this pick a weighted blanket for Fido. It uses pressure to help relieve anxiety in dogs, working to minimize barking, chewing and scratching without any medications.

This pick is ideal for larger dogs that might need to let some energy out or could use a bit of strength training. Younger, hyper dogs will get some exercise in, while it can also help older dogs build some strength in weak legs.

Prevent pulling on walks or help train your pup with this head collar. It gently steers the head, helping to control movement and give you more control with the leash. With a padded noseband, it’s comfortable enough to fit on your dog’s face without falling into their eyes or causing discomfort, while still giving them enough room to breathe or pant.

Make fetch even more entertaining by giving your dog a reward they have to work for! Since this monster-shaped ball is unevenly weighted, it will bounce off in different directions every time, so your pup will be chasing with excitement the entire time to get the treat inside. The ball is also vanilla flavored and made from non-toxic, safe rubber that can not only freshen their breath but also help to clean their teeth.

Teething puppies will love getting to play with this bone beef–flavored chew toy. The textured pieces promote better dental health while the taste will keep them hooked for hours of play. It not only satisfies the instinct to chew (saving furniture and shoes) but can also help clean teeth and massage their gums.

Made from a durable rubber, the Kong chew toy puts up a tougher challenge for both younger and older dogs. It can be stuffed with small treats or even peanut butter to give them a reward at the end of play time, but also is fun enough to play with on its own thanks to the unique design that lends itself to erratic bounces. It’s the perfect pick for dogs that are bored or anxious.

