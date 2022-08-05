Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

August is National Wellness Month and whether you're looking to start a new fitness routine or upgrade your self care, there's tons of ways to keep up with your goals, from the inside and out.

Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some of the brand's top-rated finds when it comes to wellness. From fitness trackers to help you keep up with your walking routine to a personal blender to fuel your body, CR has the best of the best.

Keep reading to see all of the Consumer Reports-approved picks to give your wellness routine the ultimate boost.

Best wellness products, according to Consumer Reports

Best fitness trackers

If you're looking for a user-friendly fitness tracker without handing over some serious cash, this Fitbit is very easy to use and easy to pair with both iPhone and Android, says Consumer Reports. According to the brand, you'll be able to track your steps, calories and heart rate, with over 20 exercise modes.

Whether you're looking to jump on the Apple Watch bandwagon or upgrade to another model, Consumer Reports says this smart watch pick was overall very easy to use with an excellent heart rate monitoring feature and scratch-resistant screen. In addition to monitoring your fitness goals, you can access most Apple functions such as your messaging, calendar, alarms and more.

Best massage gun

Treat yourself to an at-home massage with this six-speed massage gun. Consumer Reports says this might be the "best all-around device for the average user" for its small and lightweight build. This massager is meant to target deep tissues and is compact enough to carry to the gym, work or anywhere you may need it.

Best weights

These adjustable dumbbells can go from five pounds to 25 pounds with a simple switch, making it easy to change up your workout routines and reps. Consumer Reports likes it for it's easy-one handed adjustment and grip, but does note the product is sold as a single set.

Best blenders

Nothing can be more refreshing than an ice cold fruity smoothie. Coming with a 64-ounce blender and two personal sized cups, you can make a big batch of your favorite blended drink, or take it on the go. According to Consumer Reports, it overall has a "very good" performance rating.

Best humidifier

Having a humidifier in your home can have multiple benefits, from regulating humidity levels to relieving a cough, says the brand. This Consumer Reports-approved cool mist device claims to keep throat and nasal passages clear, is compatible with Vicks VapoPads and runs up to 24 hours.

More best wellness products, according to Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports says this easy to use affordable fitness tracker has a "generous battery life" of up to 15 days. In addition to a built-in pedometer, sleep tracking, stress and heart rate monitoring, this device is Alexa-enabled.

It's no secret that sleep is essential to your overall health and wellness, upgrade your bed with this Consumer Reports top-rated pillow. This affordable cooling pillow scored high for side sleepers and over-all resilience. According to the brand, the gel support layer is "cool-to-the-touch" and the memory foam is meant to adapt to your head and neck for the ultimate support.

According to Consumer Reports, this personal blender performed "very good" in their icy drinks test and nailed the puree test with an excellent rating, making this a great option to blend up your favorite smoothie or puree ingredients for a hearty soup.

For more stories like this, check out our Best Product Reviews hub with Consumer Reports.