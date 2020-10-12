Wayfair, Macy's and other major brands just launched huge Columbus Day sales

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday shopping … in October? Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices are rolling out earlier than ever this year with major sales happening at Walmart and Target. Have we mentioned Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, too?

On top of all of the incredible deals coming your way, right now we’re in the midst of one of fall’s top shopping stretches: Columbus Day weekend! While the second weekend of October has unofficially been rebranded as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor America’s first inhabitants, it’s also renowned for retail’s biggest brands slashing prices on the hot items you’ve had on your wish list all year.

The Shop TODAY team has searched high and low for 2020’s best Columbus Day sales and compiled them in one convenient spot. From Casper's cozy mattresses to soft sweaters from J. Crew, here’s what you should throw in your shopping cart today.

Columbus Day Tech Sales

Heading back to campus? When you purchase a new Mac or iPad, you can receive a free pair of AirPods plus 20% off AppleCare+.

Now's the time to invest in a Smart TV. Best Buy is slashing prices on top models with prices starting as low as $219.99.

Complete your home office with some electronics from Staples. The office retail chain currently has deep discounts on some of your favorite brands including HP, Lenovo, Apple, Beats by Dre and more.

Upgrade your at-home workouts with these Bluetooth-enabled earbuds that are sweat- and water-resistance and have a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Columbus Day Furniture Sales

If you’re spending more time on your couch lately, you might as well invest in one that you enjoy. Take advantage of Allform’s Couch Potato Sale with 20% off site-wide with the code POTATO20.

Spruce up your space for fall with Frontgate’s autumn sale, with up to 40% off furniture, rugs and décor.

From dining room and office furniture to accent pieces for your bedroom and living room, revamp your entire home during Goedeker's Columbus Day Sale. Discounts go as low as 75% off!

Columbus Day Mattress Sales

Sleep easy with 25% off Brooklyn Bedding mattresses and 50% off sheets with the code ANNIVERSARY25.

With nearly 20,000 reviews under its belt, Casper’s all-foam original mattress is currently 15% off. Now’s also the time to stock up on final sale items like airy linen sheet sets and linen covers, discounted at up to 60% off.

Providing the right balance of comfort and support, Casper's Original mattress was designed to give you the perfect night's sleep.

Today's the last day to save 40% to 50% off on select Bed in a Box mattresses from some of Mattress Firm's biggest brands. Free shipping is also included!

Cozy up to Purple’s Anniversary sale with free sheets and a plush pillow with every purchase.

Columbus Day Appliance Sales

From now until Oct. 21, you can save up to $500 on refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens and other select home appliances at Lowe's.

Not only is Macy’s offering 20% to 50% off air fryers, espresso makers, blenders and other kitchen appliances, but they’re also tacking on an extra 25% off select sale and clearance items with the code FALL.

Make dinnertime less of a hassle with one of our recommended countertop appliances. Perfect for frying, roasting or baking your favorite foods, this versatile air-fryer is only $35.99 from now until Oct. 23.

If you're looking for dramatic discounts on top-rated power tools, washer-dryer sets and more, look no further than Sear's Doorbuster Sale happening until Oct. 14.

Le Creuset is a favorite amongst home cooks and Tik Tokers alike, and now you can stock up on some of the brand’s signature products for an extra 20% off during Williams-Sonoma’s big clearance blowout. You could even secure free shipping on orders over $79 with the code SHIP4FREE.

Columbus Day Home Decor Sales

Give your bedspread a fresh new look for hibernating season! Enjoy up to 60% off on some of Crate & Canopy's bestselling comforters, quilts and shams during its Fall Mega Sale.

Whether you prefer a shaggy throw or leopard-print carpet underneath your feet, you’ll find both (and then some!) at Rugs USA’s globe-trotting sale. Over 2,500 styles and makes are up to 70% off.

Rugs.com is also hosting its annual Columbus Day sale until tonight, with modern, natural, plush and other styles discounted up to an extra 70% to 80% off.

Add a pop of color to your living room floor with this easy, breezy Malibu rug, now available for 50% off.

A clearance sale is always a good excuse to revamp your home decor. Wayfair has deep discounts on everything from wall art and drapery to eye-catching bedroom and living room furniture.

Columbus Day Style Sales

Cooler days are ahead, which means now’s the perfect time to fill your closet with Banana Republic staples like soft blazers, knit dresses, wide-leg lounge pants and more. Take up to 50% off full-price items and an extra 50% off sale styles.

Bandier’s Friends and Family Sale is in full swing until midnight. That means 30% off on items like cozy sweatshirts, trendy kicks, tie-dyed sweatsuits and more.

Whether your kiddo wants to rock Spider-Man or Minnie Mouse on their kicks or you’re treating yourself to a new pair of desert boots, Clark’s has you covered with 30% off your purchase of $100 or more with the offer code AUTUMN. The brand has even curated a collection for essential workers directly on the front lines during these trying times.

Available in suede, leather, or snakeskin, this woman's ankle boot is perfect for transitioning to cooler autumn days.

Cozy, comfy and cool is the name of the game at Gap’s long weekend sale. Score 40% off seasonal faves like merino sweaters, soft-knit joggers, timeless denim and more with offer code OCTOBER, and an extra 50% off sale style with the code BIGSALE.

J. Crew is offering 40% off your entire purchase, and an extra 60% off sale styles. Use code SALETIME to fill your closet with cashmere V-necks, ankle boots, midi skirts and more.

Stock up on all-American denim during Levi’s Friends and Family Event. Take advantage of an extra 30% off site-wide and free shipping with the code TOGETHER.

Dress to the nines while working from home with Madewell's fall sale. Take an extra 30% off sale styles like soft cardigans, wide-leg pants, chambray button-downs and more using the code NICEONE. Its $78 cashmere sweaters are particularly a steal!

Look effortlessly chic while feeling extremely cozy in this true black pullover sweater.

You’re spending a lot more time outside, so why not dress for the occasion? Save up to 70% off base layers, Arc’teryx insulated hoodies and other clearance styles during REI’s big sale.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!