13 classic books you'll love if you're a fan of 'Little Women'

Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy may just be the most iconic sisters in literature and now, the big screen.

Greta Gerwig's film, "Little Women" has captured the hearts and minds of so many people who either met these characters for the first time or were reintroduced to old friends. The March sisters have a special brand of magic, one that has resonated with readers well past its original publication.

The novel was originally published in 1868 and Louisa May Alcott's writing has captivated readers for more than 150 years. If the movie and novel have left you wanting more classic literature, the books on this list are sure to pique your interest.

From Jane Austen to Gabriel Garcia Marquez, these authors — and their stories — are must-reads.

This novel has just about everything that made you fall in love with "Little Women." The Bennet sisters vary in personality and attempt to forge their own paths in society. Plus, the love story between Elizabeth and Darcy is a legendary mix of ups and downs.

This novel is a New York Times bestseller for a reason. It looks at the life of the protagonist, Sethe who escaped slavery 18 years ago. She struggles with memories of the place she left in order to gain her freedom through this beautifully written story.

This list would not be complete without a mention of Charlotte Brontë. In "Jane Eyre," the reader follows the main character through being orphaned to arriving at Thornfield Hall, the home of the mysterious Edward Rochester.

Alcott's father was influenced by transcendentalist, Henry David Thoreau as well as Ralph Waldo Emerson, making "Walden" a must-read to help understand some of the intricacies in "Little Women." The author chronicles his time spent in a cabin alone in the woods.

The main character, Emma Woodhouse could be called a matchmaker extraordinaire. Emma is flawed, interesting and incredibly funny.

The story centers around two families living in Salinas Valley, California who end up reenacting the story of Adam and Eve as well as the tale of Cain and Abel.

These characters will be impossible to get out of your head once you dive into this story. Anna makes tragic choices that will keep the reader's riveted as she navigates 19th-century Russian society.

Protagonist Fanny Price is sent to live with her uncle, Sir Thomas Bertram at his home in Mansfield Park in this Austen book. The story touches on the families associated with slavery in Antigua, flirtation and is on the darker side when compared to other novels by Austen.

If you got out of high school without reading this classic, now is the perfect excuse to pick this up. The story will send you down an emotional path as a lawyer, Atticus Finch takes the case of Tom Robinson, a black man accused of a crime in a small town in Alabama. The story is filled with other memorable characters like Scout Finch and Boo Radley.

Another Brontë sister classic, "Wuthering Heights" follows the character of Heathcliff from being a young man to old age.

This novel follows the Buendía family in the fictional town of Macondo. The prose can be defined as "magical realism" and the story is unforgettable.

This novel is full of intrigue as the character of Tess tries to inherit a part of a family fortune that is not her own. Upon its publication, it was harshly criticized for challenging the morals of Victorian England.

Set in the Golden Age in New York City, Newland Archer fights his feelings for Countess Ellen Olenska and his responsibilities to his wife, May Welland.

