Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March are headed back to theaters when a new version of "Little Women" premieres on Christmas Day.

But fans of Louisa May Alcott's beloved 1868 novel — or any of the many previous adaptations of it — don't have to wait for winter to get an early peek at this present.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated retelling is out, and it offers a glimpse of the talented women taking on the classic roles.

"Lady Bird" star Saorise Ronan plays the part of the second-oldest March sister and leading lady of the tale, Jo, who appears as headstrong and independent as the character has in any incarnation.

And in the clip, Jo can be seen sitting alongside her equally headstrong Aunt March, brought to life this time by screen legend and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

Director Greta Gerwig and Meryl Streep on the set of "Little Women." Columbia Pictures

And those are far from the only big names in this production.

Emma Watson plays oldest sister Meg, Laura Dern is mother Marmee and Timothée Chalamet joins the cast as the young man who has a habit of charming the March sisters, Laurie.

Emma Watson channels oldest March sister Meg. Columbia Pictures

Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet portray Jo and Laurie in the latest adaptation of "Little Women." Columbia Pictures

As for Amy and Beth, they're portrayed by Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, respectively.

One day before the trailer's release, "Entertainment Tonight" was privy to a first look at some of the footage.

"I'm sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for!" Ronan, as Jo, raves passionately in that clip. "I'm so sick of it."

Of course, the upcoming release is far from the first time "Little Women" fans have seen these characters come to life.

"Little Women" (1994) starring Winona Ryder, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon and Claire Danes. Everett Collection

In addition to numerous stage and television productions, "Little Women" has made its way to the big screen more than a half dozen times, including two silent-film versions, three star-studded interpretation in 1933, 1949 and 1978 and, of course, the enduring 1994 fan-favorite starring Winona Ryder, Claire Danes, Kristen Dunst, Christian Bale and Susan Sarandon.