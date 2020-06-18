This prescription-strength antiperspirant helped combat my excessive sweating

Certain Dri is a prescription-strength roll-on antiperspirant that aims to offer up to 72 hours of protection from excessive sweating. It's made with 12% Aluminum Chloride, which deeply penetrates sweat glands to combat perspiration from the source.

Unlike a deodorant that masks odors that arise from sweating, an antiperspirant like this one "plugs" the sweat glands to prevent sweating in the first place.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Certain Dri isn't necessarily formulated to help you smell good, so the brand recommends putting it on before going to bed. The water-based formula is lightweight and doesn't feel sticky on my skin or while I'm sleeping.

To increase the effectiveness of the product, I make sure my underarms are completely dry before applying. I find that this helps the formula really hit all my sweat glands and limit the chances of irritation.

It took about three consecutive nights of applying Certain Dri for me to recognize a difference. However, with continued use, I noticed that my underarms were nearly dry while sitting in class.

Though my experience with the product has been primarily positive, I encountered irritation when I used it after waxing. Now I wait a couple of days after shaving or waxing before applying it to avoid redness and itchiness.

To this day I still use Certain Dri to combat issues with sweating. In the beginning, I would apply it every night — now I use it two times a week and find it just as effective. Plus, it only takes a couple of strokes under each armpit to work, so the 1.2-ounce bottle lasts a surprisingly long time.

If you're worried that excessive perspiration is affecting your behavior or interfering with your daily life, you may want to see a doctor. However, I was extremely grateful to find a product that tackled my sweating problem while boosting my self-confidence.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!