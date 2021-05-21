Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Deodorants have become a critical part of any daily routine, but even more so in the summer. Deodorant comes in many forms from gels and creams to sprays and the traditional stick. There's something out there for everyone but when you hit the deodorant aisle, what should you be looking for?

It's all about finding what works best for you. Whether you want one that slows down hair growth or one that can last you seven full days, there's something out there for everyone to help keep BO at bay.

Here are some hardworking sweat- and odor-fighters to keep you dry and smelling good this season.

Natural deodorants for women

This deodorant controls odor with extra baking soda and soothes sensitive underarm skin with shea butter. It is cruelty-free and lightly scented with cedar and saffron.

Organic oils like coconut, lavender and tea tree leaf combine with arrowroot powder and baking soda in this natural deodorant to help you feel and smell fresh all day long.

It starts as a gel then dries to a powder, making it easy to apply. The formula contains organic plant-based ingredients like sunflower seed oil, beeswax and sweet orange peel oil.

The all-natural formula makes this a great option for sensitive skin types. Peppermint acts as an anti-inflammatory, bergamot works to disinfect and the sandalwood vanilla scent leaves you smelling fresh.

Native's deodorant is free of aluminum, parabens, dyes, sulfates, artificial colors, preservatives and phthalates. Coconut oil and shea butter combine to provide moisture and hydration for dry underarm skin.

This option's loaded with natural ingredients. There’s coconut oil and cocoa butter (to moisturize), baking soda (to neutralize odor), beeswax (to create a silky feel going on) and arrowroot powder and corn starch (to absorb moisture). It also contains vitamin E, cucumber extract, aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree leaf and lime oil, glycerin and scented essential oils.

Coconut oil is the hero ingredient in this product, acting as a powerful antibacterial, anti-fungal and antiseptic agent. Plant-based actives like sage oil provide odor protection and allow for a smooth application, while hydrators like electrolytes, vitamins and minerals prevent irritation.

This USDA-certified organic deodorant is made with naturally-derived ingredients. Those include grapefruit, ginger and sage essential oils that work to fight bacteria and protect against odor. It's also packaged in an eco-friendly glass spray bottle.

Ursa Major's deodorant contains hops to neutralize odors. Peppermint provides a cooling, tingling sensation, kaolin clay absorbs moisture while aloe soothes sensitive skin.

Spray deodorants for women

You won't need to worry about fanning your underarms with Dove's spray-on deodorant because it goes on dry instantly. It will keep you feeling cool and fresh for up to 48 hours.

This spray uses environmentally-friendly, compressed air instead of chemical propellants in its delivery system. Plus, it goes on dry and includes botanicals like lemon, geranium flower and tangerine peel oils to brighten skin.

Degree's deodorant spray delivers encapsulated bursts of floral fragrance as you move. The microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin then when you're active, they burst to release fragrance. Simply shake, spray and go.

On-the-go deodorants for women

The pads stop sweat with a single swipe. Each wipe contains high levels of aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex glycine complex (19%), the main active ingredient which blocks perspiration while extracts of tomato, ginseng root and purslane leaf (a plant packed with vitamins and minerals) soothe the skin.

The 30 pre-moistened and quick-drying wipes in this pack cool the skin and wipe away dirt, oil and sweat. Formulated with bacteria growth inhibiters like plant-based aloe vera, they’re great for the gym, traveling or whenever you need an instant refresh.

These little round orbs make application easy and fun. The invisible solid formula means you won’t be dealing with white marks on your clothing, plus they’re super portable and easy to stash in your gym bag, desk, or clutch.

Extra-strength deodorants for women

One application covers you for seven full days. The pre-soaked, unscented pads contain 15% aluminum chloride, the highest sweat protection available without a prescription. In the evening, press one pad onto clean, dry underarms and air dry for five minutes. Apply three evenings in a row for the first week, take a break for four days, then apply once a week going forward which will provide you with seven days of protection.

If you can imagine a natural deodorant formulated for those who exercise, this would be it. Sugar from oats and barley break down sweat molecules to prevent odor, essential oils like lemon peel oil and aloe soothe underarm skin and a natural vanilla fragrance gives off a clean scent.

This deodorant includes a special surfactant additive that allows the main active ingredient, aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydres gly (19%), to work harder and faster, keeping you extra dry. An invisible solid, it provides 48-hour protection.

Roll-on deodorants for women

This product's not only alcohol- and aluminum-free, but anti-inflammatory extracts such as golden algae and enoxolone (a licorice extract) help reduce post shaving irritation.

This one's made from plant and floral extracts like bachu leaf, found in South Africa and known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties, along with farnesoll, a floral essential oil used to prevent odors while maintaining skin’s pH balance. Witch hazel and rosemary extracts help to reduce perspiration.

Deodorizing mint and pure essential oils combat odor, while antimicrobial and astringent sage and witch hazel balance out the skin's pH levels. Synthetic-free dyes, meanwhile, prevent stains on clothing.

This roll-on uses a patented technology to eliminate (not cover up) sweat odor using kihada extract. The rollerball shape contours to your armpit for precise and easy coverage, while 18% aluminum chlorohydrate delivers powerful protection.

Multipurpose deodorants for women

This doubles as a spray for your armpits and areas “down there.” This gynecologically and dermatologically tested, pH-balanced hypoallergenic spray perfect for both areas.

Hair removal and shaving can create excessive pigment production, resulting in a thickening and darkening of the skin. Kojic dipalmitate, a botanical skin brightener, helps to eliminate discoloration around your underarms. And because the product is water-based, it won’t cause stinging, burning or itching.

This gel actually slows down hair growth. It includes chaparral extract, a natural hair inhibitor found in the deserts of the American southwest and Mexico, organic aloe, chamomile and marigold to soothe underarm skin, saccharomyces ferment, an odor-neutralizing probiotic, and witch hazel extract to keep things smelling fresh.

