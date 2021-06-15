Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Having trouble deciding what to give your dad this Father’s Day? If he’s given you everything, but says he has everything, you might want to look to the stars. The celebrity kind of stars, that is.

From wear-anywhere tees (he can never have enough) to rockstar-worthy sunnies (that he'll never take off), this list of fashion, grooming, food and travel goods will give your favorite father figures the celebrity treatment they deserve.

A dad can never have enough t-shirts, especially when family members keep “borrowing” them. Make sure he never runs out of things to wear with a crew or two from AllSaints, worn by celebs like Chris Hemsworth and Kit Harrington, and loved for their soft finish and versatile cut. (If you really want to impress him, consider topping it off with a cool star-approved leather jacket like this one).

What’s a t-shirt without jeans, and where would jeans be without Levi’s? This classic fit has graced the legs of Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, George Clooney and Kanye West, and comes in a wide range of cuts and washes. For those looking for a sleeker style, the brand’s 511 Slim Fit style is another sustainable, star-studded pick.

If he’s more of a trouser guy, consider upgrading his stash with a pair of fitted chinos from Rag & Bone, seen on celebs like Liev Schreiber and Matthew Rhys. According to the brand, Ryan Reynolds is a fan of the Classic Fit 2 Chino, which was just released in a new paperweight cotton fabric for summer.

Give the earth-friendly father a gift he can look and feel good in with a pair of sustainable kicks from Allbirds, which have covered ground with celebs like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio. The brand is known for their sustainable, comfortable, and breathable design, and these new pipers are made with eucalyptus tree and can be thrown in the wash for easy cleaning. (We also like the brand’s Tree Dashers for the thoughtful athletes in your life.)

When it comes to boots, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Classic Mocs from Red Wing Shoes’ Heritage collection, which feature the brand’s trademark moc toe and Traction Tred outsole and, as David Beckham and Ryan Gosling (and even Paul Newman) can be seen sporting. They strike the perfect balance between rugged and refined. Scoop them up in one of six finishes for the dad who likes to keep things stylishly simple.

Up his street cred (while safeguarding his peepers) with a pair of Ray-Bans, the accessory of choice for everyone from Jay-Z to Jack Nicholson to Clint Eastwood. The Aviator Classic is unisex for easy sharing and boasts a spectrum of lens and rim options to choose from so you can get it just right. (If you still can’t find the one, the brand’s Clubmaster and Wayfarer are among celeb favorites.)

Honoring a frequent flyer? Rack up some points of your own by gifting him a paparazzi-worthy luggage set from Away, the brand of choice for nearly all celebrities recently. The Bigger Carry-On is loved for its flexibility, versatility (it has 360-degree spinner wheels) and sleek, durable shell. (The Weekender and The Everywhere Bag are also great for lighter treks).

Keep him cool (in more ways than one) with a soft or hard-shell cooler from YETI, used by celebs like Thomas Rhett and Jay Cutler. Matt Damon has also been seen toting the Hopper, a tote style featuring the brand’s special HydroShield™ Technology for keeping precious cargo cold and secure. (For a lower price-point with big impact, consider the brand’s Rambler Bottle or Tumbler.)

Inspire a little self-care with a gift set from Kiehl’s (fans include singer and former brand spokesperson John Legend). This energizing trio showcases three skincare favorites, including a facial scrub, cleanser and moisturizer, while the brand’s shave set boasts shave and razor burn creams (last time we checked, they were both on sale).

If he has yet to settle on a signature fragrance (or could just use an upgrade), try tapping this cologne from Tom Ford, which contains notes of vetiver, orange flower and pimento for a spicy, yet still vibrant and very sniff-worthy scent spritzed by celebs like Hugh Jackman. Everyone around him will thank you.

For the sweet tooth, there’s perhaps no better gift than an assortment of goods from Dylan’s Candy Bar. Blend it like Beckham with a Sour Lovers Tackle Box (it’s apparently his favorite) or take a cue from Keith Urban and go for the gourmand or the celeb-favorite brand’s gummy bears.

If he’s always in the kitchen, consider upgrading his culinary game with some new cookware. This set from pro chef and father Emeril Lagasse boasts a near five star rating and 12 pans for whipping up all of his classics and more. (Here’s hoping he’ll be generous with leftovers.)

Give the techie or sporty dad something to geek out about with an Apple Watch, a consistent companion for many celebrities. The Apple Watch SE comes in three sleek recycled-aluminum finishes and serves as a phone (available with cellular), fitness and health monitor, GPS tracker, audio center and emergency backup — there’s even fall detection in one — while the Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen sensor that can help make assessments about his overall fitness and wellness.

Last but not least, this pro baby monitor from Nanit has become a favorite among celebrity dads. Scoop it up for the new dad so he doesn’t miss a moment (there are also smart sheets and other accessories for tracking growth and beyond).

