Just like the viral leggings, the stretchy, form-fitting shorts feature a seam that runs down the center of your behind, providing the "scrunched butt" effect, which helps to shape and accentuate the area.

Along with a range of designs — from bold colors to tie-dye print — you can choose between a few different fabrics, including a basic spandex material or a honeycomb pattern that reviewers say helps hide cellulite.

"(I) love these shorts," wrote one verified reviewer. "(They're) super comfortable to workout in and a very complimenting fit! I was surprised how thick the material is and not cheap-feeling."

They're a current bestseller in the women's athletic shorts category, and you can grab a pair for anywhere from $5.99 to $19.99, with different styles ranging in price.

The material is sweat-wicking, too, so the shorts are great for workouts or running around doing errands. According to the brand, their sizing is different than Amazon's, so they recommend referencing their chart before buying to ensure you get the right fit.

"I tested them by wearing them as I worked around the house and on a run after that," wrote another reviewer. "Just a quick 5K around the neighborhood. They stayed put, I never felt like they were going anywhere on me."

"I was a little skeptical, but compared to other spandex shorts these are the most flattering and the most comfortable pair I’ve ever worn," another shopper said. "The high waistband and scrunchy butt make all the difference. I have wide hips and thick thighs and these do not ride up at all."

If you want an option with a little more coverage, the brand also has these seamless yoga shorts. You can grab one of the matching bras, too, for a complete outfit.

There's nothing better than activewear with pockets. These shorts have one on each side, so you can have easy access to your phone and keys when you're on the go. "These are my holy grail shorts: Soft, squat-proof, flattering, not too long, and (they have) pockets," wrote one verified reviewer.

With a flattering high waist and signature scrunched fabric down the back, these shorts will make a great basic loungewear staple. Choose from more than 25 colors and patterns, including options with the honeycomb pattern.

