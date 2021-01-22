13 statement sleeves to dress like your favorite 'Bridgerton' character

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are many reasons you could have blown through the first season of “Bridgerton” on Netflix. Maybe it was the drama and intrigue that had you hooked. Maybe it was the glamour of 19th century society life. Or it could have been the costumes.

The “Bridgerton” warehouse housed more than 7,500 custom-made pieces of wardrobe for the show, according to a behind-the-scenes video from Netflix. Each character had dozens of costume changes (Daphne wears more than 100 different dresses over the course of the first season), and each costume is seemingly more elaborate than the one before. Silk gowns in pastels, bright florals and jewel tones shine on screen — particularly when paired with ruffles, feathers and wigs that would make Marie Antoinette jealous.

But if you’ve blown through the eight episodes of “Bridgerton” on Netflix and are finding your own life a little ho-hum, may we suggest dressing like your favorite character?

Scroll through to discover 13 dresses, blouses and tunics that will make every day feel a bit more like an episode of “Bridgerton.” (Unfortunately, romantic suitors not included.)

You may not be making your society debut this season but, at the very least, you can feel like it in this organza dress from Madewell. The slip underneath is removable, so you can style this floaty, delicate number in either a demure or dazzling way.

A dramatic sleeve is one way to make an impression on the marriage market. This dress does for your arms what fishnet tights do for your legs. It’s fun, it’s flirty and very Featherington.

Although you might not be being courted by a prince at the moment, you can still dress like a princess. The puffed sleeves, square neckline and ruched chest elevate this mini dress into something worthy of the most talked-about debutante of the season.

The lace ruched sleeves of this top are a lesson in extravagance. Consider layering this piece underneath a sleeveless dress to create over-the-top romantic vibes, worthy of any of the ladies in the Queen’s court.

Many of the “Bridgerton” costumes are Regency-era London done up in acid-bright colors. This Topshop dress takes those influences and makes it everyday wearable. Bright pink florals become easy to dress either up or down, thanks to the black base of this pattern.

A powerful sleeve might make you feel like a 19th-century lady, but a proper square neckline will get your look listed on the scandal sheet as “incomparable.” Pair this dress with boots to update the silhouette for the 21st century.

This brightly hued dress from ASOS is elegant and colorful enough to make you stand out at any ball (or Zoom date). It’s finished with ultra-flattering details like button closures at the hip and a slit that hits perfect territory between demure and daring.

The ruffle trim of this puff sleeve dress is a nod to Daphne’s delicate debutante dresses in the early episodes. And the shimmering, semi-sheer fabric gives a touch of glamour for your own debut — even if that debut is just walking out your front door.

This light blue boho dress is what we imagine Daphne Bridgerton would wear to the beach if she lived in 2021. The open neck keeps the dress looking youthful and the lace detailing adds a touch of romance.

This tunic from Free People is comfy enough to wear when you’re lounging, rewatching your favorite episodes. When your social calendar ramps back up again, pair this dress with sandals or boots for a chic and easy look that will make any event feel a bit more like a debutante ball.

If your favorite parts of “Bridgerton” are the steamy bits, pay homage in this ruched look. The chiffon sleeves make the look romantic while the corseting and and dangling ties add a dose of sex appeal. The good thing about this type of corseting is that you’ll never cinch it so tightly that you faint in public.

If your style inspiration errs on the side of royal, draw inspiration from Queen Charlotte with this sumptuous mini dress. With gold detailing and voluminous sleeves, you’ll always make a dramatic entrance in this number.

We’d like to define this dress as “Daphne Bridgerton by way of Wes Anderson.” The oversized pilgrim collar and modern print give this dress whimsy while the balloon sleeves keep the romantic vibes strong.

