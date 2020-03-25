Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Like many of you reading this right now, I've been spending the majority of my time at home lately. I've been fortunate enough to be able to work from home during this time — but unfortunately, it's making me face a reality I was not ready to deal with: My apartment is really messy.

I typically don't spend much time in my apartment, so it's easy to overlook the mess that accumulates during my busy days. But now that my home has become my office, I'm realizing that I need to channel my inner Marie Kondo and tidy up a bit.

The first thing I did was grab my vacuum and get to work, but I suddenly realized why I don't vacuum that often. I have a tiny apartment, so maneuvering a large vacuum around and under furniture is a hassle. Even if you have a large space, you probably know the struggle of trying to vacuum in a room with a bit too much furniture for its size.

That's when I decided it was finally time to pick up a cleaning tool that my mother has sworn by for years: a dustbuster. I opted for this affordable version by Black and Decker — and it's totally upped my spring cleaning game.