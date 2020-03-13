I finally bought an air purifier and it's done wonders for my allergies

I opted for this model from Hamilton Beach since it had over 2,000 verified five-star reviews and it looked rather sleek and compact.

I was mostly intrigued by its permanent HEPA filter, which means it was designed to filter out 99% of dust mites, pollen, mildew spores and other air pollutants, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Since the filter is permanent, you simply vacuum it clean every once in a while instead of spending money on a replacement.

The device can also be stored vertically or horizontally, making it easy to fit almost anywhere in your room.

Daniel Boan/TODAY

It has three different speed options: whisper clean, medium and quick clean. When I'm home, I typically keep it on quick clean since it's the most powerful setting, but I'll switch it over to medium when I step out for the day. I hardly ever use the whisper clean function, though it's certainly true to its name — it makes just a faint whirring noise that won't disturb even the lightest of sleepers.

Ever since making this a permanent addition to my bedroom, I've noticed I feel much less congested and the sinus pressure I was experiencing has reduced drastically. I don't sniffle nearly as much anymore, and I haven't had any problems with watery eyes since!

It's hard to say that all of this is 100% due to my new air purifier, but the peace of mind it's brought me has made it more than worth the cost.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!