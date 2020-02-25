Kendall Jenner swears by this humidifier — and it's currently on sale

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If the winter weather has taken a toll on your skin, it may be time to invest in a humidifier.

According to Mayo Clinic, a humidifier works by emitting water vapor or steam to increase moisture levels in indoor air. The increased moisture levels help hydrate skin and soothe problems associated with dry indoor air.

“Using one can help make your skin, lips, nose and throat not feel as dry,” Dr. Emily Pennington, a pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, previously told TODAY.

If you're looking to add one of these moisturizing machines to your home, you might want to take some shopping advice from Kendall Jenner. The model told Allure that part of her nighttime ritual involves switching on a Everlasting Comforts humidifier — and it's currently on sale for under $50!

"I got a new Everlasting Comforts humidifier that has an essential-oil tray," she said in a February 2019 interview with the magazine. "I liked it because it looked cool, honestly, and it had a good review on Amazon. I'll throw lavender or eucalyptus in it, then I'll sit and just chill out from the day with my crystals."

The Everlasting Comforts humidifier features a 1.6-gallon tank designed to last for up to 50 hours. It also has a small tray at the bottom for essential oils to lightly scent the air.

It's easy to see why Jenner settled on this option — it has over 5,000 verified five-star reviews.

"It’s a great humidifier that does everything it was intended to do," one verified reviewer wrote. "The tank is huge! It is a nice perk since refilling a smaller tank every hour can get quite annoying. Even on max power, which is a strong mist, this humidifier still lasts for hours."

Other reviewers love that the device requires no filter, which means less cleaning and upkeep in the long-run.

"It is nearly silent, requires no filters (seriously, are those things disgusting and annoying to replace or what?), and I could tell the difference almost immediately," a verified purchaser explained.

Many reviewers also pointed to the large water container as one of the best features.

"The capacity on this thing is huge, which is great because I only have to fill it every couple of days," noted another buyer. "The LED indicator light is very thoughtfully designed and a nice added feature. It makes it easy to know when it’s time to refill."

No matter which humidifier you opt for, it's nice to know that even celebrities turn to Amazon customer reviews when shopping online!

