A luxurious lip mask, comfortable joggers and more Amazon fall bestsellers — starting at $12

Just like that — fall is here! We're ringing in the new season by adding some autumnal bestsellers to our carts.

With the colder weather approaching, now is the time to prep your favorite shoes for the elements, throw on a warm "shacket" and power up the leaf blower. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share the bestsellers you'll want to snag now that October is behind us.

From a retinol eye stick to a motion-activated sconce, keep scrolling to see all of Brach’s Amazon fall favorites.

Amazon fall bestsellers as seen on TODAY

It's shacket season! A shacket — which is a cross between a shirt and a jacket — is especially great for this transitional weather we're in, but it'll be a go-to through the colder months, too. Brach loves this option because it's oversized and layer-friendly, and she's in good company — the style has more than 13,000 customer ratings on Amazon.

We love our leggings, but sometimes we just want some cozy and comfy joggers. Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto tried these for herself, and says they're the perfect fit. They're not too tight and not too loose, with a flattering tummy-control waistband and pockets that are deep enough to hold her keys, wallet and cell phone comfortably. Plus, she says they're great for any activity, from running errands around the city to hiking.

It's time to break out our favorite sweaters and cardigans — but if last year's tops are looking a little frayed and worn, don't get rid of them just yet. Instead, try this fabric shaver to remove excess fuzz, lint and pills on sweaters and get them looking as smooth as they did when you first bought them. Brach calls this a "mainstay" and claims she uses it on leggings, tops and even upholstered furniture at home. Plus, it has over 119,000 ratings on Amazon.

Brach calls this shoe spray another must-have, since it'll help protect your sneakers, boots and more from rain and snow heading into colder weather. According to the brand, the spray is a hydrophobic coating that repels water and keeps dirt from sticking to your shoes. The brand says it works on most materials like leather, suede and even canvas. Since it lasts for 4-5 weeks after application, it's a great thing to do monthly throughout the season. Brach's pro tip? Apply two coats for best results.

Dermatologists recommend retinol for anti-aging benefits — and we couldn't agree more, it definitely deserves a spot in your skin care routine. This eye stick from Peace Out Skincare is a retinol in solid form that's designed to target the eye area, which is one of the places where we tend to see the effects of insomnia, stress and aging the most. According to the brand, the formula pairs retinol with ingredients like peptides to help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and even those little bumps called milia.

When the temps start to drop, our lips can become prone to getting chapped or flaky. Brach says this mask is almost like a jelly in consistency and really sinks into the lips to restore them overnight. Some reviewers say it helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so it's also great before using a lipstick to moisturize lips.

This completely wireless faux wood sconce is a really easy and affordable way to add accent lighting to your bedside or a motion light to your bathroom or cabinets. It checks all of our boxes — it's damage-free and great for renters, can be adjusted and even pulled off the mount for lighting wherever you need it and it has an automatic motion-detecting mode. It can also last up to a month on a single charge.

Put down the rake! A great leaf blower can change the game when it comes to maintaining your outdoor space. This powerful model claims to blow leaves at speeds up to 180 miles per hour. Plus, this one's electric, so it's better for the planet and likely to meet the guidelines of your neighborhood community. Brach calls it a lifesaver in fall, but it will also come in handy come spring, too, when your yard is littered with helicopters, cotton and other unwelcome junk.

More Amazon fall bestsellers

When the temps drop, we might be more prone to dry cuticles and hangnails, but with this editor-approved nail oil in hand, you can keep dry nail beds at bay. With over 120,000 ratings on Amazon, this stuff is the real deal and can even help you get in on the nail slugging trend.

This is peak season for homemade soups, pies and more. This powerful nine-speed immersion hand blender will have you whipping up tasty creations from scratch in no time.

Looking for the the coziest sweater to wear on repeat all winter long? This is the one. It's just the right amount of chunkiness, comes in over two dozen different colors in sizes S-XXL and has over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings.

If you've been considering adding a scalp serum to your hair care routine, take this as your sign. This Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winner is a favorite of editorial director Adrianna Brach, who says it's worth every penny since she could feel the difference in just one use — it instantly left her scalp feeling cleaner and more exfoliated.

At about the size of a tube of lipstick, this charger is small but mighty. According to the brand, it can charge an iPhone 15 to about 70%. Plus, it's accumulated more than 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

This "wonder water" claims to work its magic in just eight seconds — and one editor says it lives up to its name. The brand claims it's gentle enough for use 2-3 times per week as a step in between your shampoo and conditioner, and it aims to deliver hair that feels weightless, sleek and hydrated.

Need options to accessorize with? This 36-piece set gives you plenty to choose from — or gift. And at such an affordable price for so many options, you'll be able to try a new look every day for the next month. Win-win.