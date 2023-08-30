Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards: The best workout bottoms, according to editors

Within the TODAY teams, you can find marathon runners, passionate yogis, and general exercise enthusiasts. But no matter our preferred workout, we know that high-quality bottoms can go a long way.

But with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to determine which ones will actually withstand the intensity of your preferred workout. That's why we tried workout bottoms at every price point and any occasion and determined the best leggings, shorts and skirts for every workout.

Keep reading to shop our top picks, including a workout-worthy skirt that still brings in compliments and the best overall leggings that only cost $25.

Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards: Best workout bottoms for 2023

Leggings/yoga pants | Shorts | Skirts/skorts

Best leggings/yoga pants for women

Award: Best Overall | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

At Shop TODAY, we love high-quality products that you can buy on a budget. While these leggings have a $25 price tag, you'd be surprised they were such a steal — Shop TODAY editor Vivien Moon definitely was.

"I was very surprised by this pair of leggings," she says. "I love the pocket aspect and the tummy control the high waist provides without feeling too tight. I typically stick to seamless leggings because I can never feel comfortable if there’s a long seam up the leg, but this pair had multiple seams which didn’t impact it one bit. Truly love this and would probably spend double what they cost considering their quality."

Award: Best Splurge | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

These Lululemon leggings may cost a pretty penny, but TODAY reviewers found them comfortable, flattering and soft. While some might hesitate to spend $100 on leggings, TODAY editor Samantha Kubota says it best, "[The leggings] seem like they will hold up over the years. I will buy these again, for sure, despite it perhaps not being a great fiscal decision for me personally."

Award: Best Low Impact | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

These low-impact leggings are available in sizes XS through XL and shine because of just how soft they are. Shop TODAY editorial assistant Annie Shigo says she loved "the softness of the fabric," and finds them "truly unmatched." When you stop obsessing over the softness of the leggings, you'll agree with Shigo — "I love these for a low intensity workout personally because they allow me the movement without the uncomfortable compression when I want to get moving but don’t necessarily 'feel' like moving."

Award: Best Squat-Proof | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

If you prefer to hit the gym rather than the yoga studio, these highest waist leggings are for you. Reviewers noted that the waist band rarely (if ever) rolled down, which makes it perfect when you're trying to strengthen your squat form.

Shop TODAY SEO editor Jess Bender also commended the four-way stretch, noting, "It really easy to move about and get into practically any position and pose you may need to."

Award: Best Workout-to-Wind-Down | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

While these leggings have a crossover waist that is extra flattering, reviewers also noted that the waistband helped them feel secure while they worked out. Shop TODAY social media editor Kara Quill even wore the leggings during a 5K run and says, "[They're] probably my favorite pair of leggings in my closet right now, and that’s saying a lot."

Award: Best High Impact | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

Flimsy leggings can take away from the satisfaction and success of a high-impact workout. That's why our reviewers couldn't get enough of these Alo leggings. While commerce photo editor Becca Delman says she wore these until she had to "take them off to wash them," Shop TODAY editorial assistant Lauren Biggerstaff says the leggings were "Tight and supportive too, but also not too hot or constricting. ... The waistband didn’t dog or roll down, which is a problem I come across often with my body type."

Award: Best Budget | Category: Leggings/Yoga Pants

If you're hoping to work out on a budget, these leggings are for you. For just $25, you can score high-quality leggings that reviewers loved for their pocket and stretch. After her HIIT workout class, Shop TODAY social media editor Kate McCarthy says, "I completely forgot about the leggings and never had to stop and adjust them while working out, which is the true sign of a great pair of leggings."

Best shorts for women

Award: Best Overall | Category: Shorts

This pair of shorts can do it all — and for just $15. Coming in seven eye-catching colors, the shorts are soft, breathable and moisture-wicking.

"I got pretty sweaty in them and they immediately felt dry after my workouts," Shop TODAY assistant editor Shannon Garlin said after she wore the shorts to run and go to a spin class. "They even have a side pocket so if you don’t have a running belt, and want to keep your hands free, you can stash your phone and house key in them. I wore them to a yoga class and cycling class and it really protected my legs from chaffing on the bike seat."

Award: Best Lined | Category: Short

While these Nike shorts won over our hearts for its liner, they also shine because of their ability to last for years. "I’ve been wearing these shorts since I was in middle school," Shop TODAY editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger says. "Whenever I go to Nike, there’s always a row of colorful options. I’ve tried to limit the amount that I have, but they’re such a classic, go-to short that it’s hard not to stock up on the things you love. They don’t ride up, they don’t snag and they last a really long time."

Award: Best Splurge | Category: Short

Looking for your new favorite pair of biker shorts? Join the club. Luckily, we found a splurge item that is worth the money and will fill the shorts-shaped hole in your life.

"These are my new favorite bike shorts," TODAY reporter Anna Kaplan says. "I find they are super comfortable while also providing a lot of support. They are compressive and suck everything in but don’t feel like you’re restricted in any way. I really enjoy that they work for both working out and just wearing as regular shorts."

Award: Best Budget | Category: Shorts

Since these $20 shorts come in five eye-catching colors, it might be difficult not to grab a few. The "buttery smooth" shorts are fast-drying and made to play, whether you're taking your pup for a walk or headed to the gym.

Shop TODAY editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil says the shorts "are probably the most comfortable biker/spandex shorts I’ve worn."

Best skirts/skorts for women

Award: Best Budget | Category: Skirts/skorts

Whether you're a gym rat or just love the athleisure aesthetic, the Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Award best budget skirt will suit your fancy. Cocchi Zabloudil loved the stylish skirt and says, "I love the two-tone look of the blue color I tested and the flattering, slightly-compressive waist band, which created an A-line silhouette. This skirt was very comfortable to exercise in. It’s a great functional clothing item for going from a workout or walk to grabbing coffee or lunch."

Award: Best Splurge | Category: Skirts/skort

Workout skorts are the perfect transition item to wear to grab lunch before your afternoon workout. This splurge item is available in six colors and has commerce deals coordinator Victoria Herlocker raving about it to her friends.

"I love the way it fits and the two slits on the sides are so cute," she says. "I walked around in it for hours, I got so many compliments and I was comfortable the whole time. There are hidden pockets on the shorts which is something I really like in workout clothes."

