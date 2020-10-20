AirPods, hair tools and more: 6 deals to shop now if you missed Prime Day

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day brought tons of savings on bestselling, highly-coveted items that some may consider splurge-worthy. From AirPods to robot vacuums, the event was a full 48-hours worth of savings on big-ticket items (and small ones, too) that were too good not to grab while they were on sale.

Although the two-day shopping extravaganza may have come and gone, there are still plenty of post-Prime Day deals worth taking advantage of from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and more. Lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian joined Hoda and Jenna to share six Prime Day-worthy deals you won't want to miss the second time around on everything from Levi's to AirPods.

Whether you missed the chance to save earlier in the week or are looking for even more chances to tackle your holiday shopping list, ahead are some of the best deals still available after Prime Day you can shop right now.

A work-from-home essential, AirPods allow you to listen to music, podcasts, answer phone calls and more. The convenient gadget saw a steep markdown on Prime Day, but you can still pick one up for 19% off.

Air fryers are having a moment — they can make all of your favorite fried foods without any of the oil or grease that usually comes along with them. Circulating hot air within the device allows it to crisp any recipe to perfection, using 75% less fat than a traditional pan or fryer, Takhtehchian says. This version from Dash is currently on sale at Belk for $40 off the original price.

These top-rated sheets have amassed more than 100,000 reviews for a reason. They're available in 44 different designs and nine different sizes, so you can fall asleep on silky, soft sheets no matter the mattress you have. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases for less than $33.

The Shop TODAY team is already obsessed with this hair tool, and Takhtehchian tracked down the tool at one of its lowest prices yet: under $30. It's a quick and easy way to achieve a salon-worthy blowout without breaking the bank or tiring your arms with your blow dryer.

Takhtehchian points to celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski for giving this style a surge in popularity. Not only is the high-rise fit flattering for all figures, but for less than $50, the price of this quality pair of denim won't break the bank either.

This 90s style is also making a comeback this year, but even better than the nostalgia that comes along with it is the price point. You can score a great deal on this stylish and functional jacket that's perfect for layering in order to keep warm on chilly fall days.

Warm, fuzzy and cozy — there probably isn't a better way to spend the colder seasons. You can save on this chic style from Gap that Takhtehchian notes is the perfect transitional piece to take you from fall to winter. Right now, it's 50% off!

