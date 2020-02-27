This sweater converts into a stylish off-the-shoulder-top — and it's only $15

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's still technically winter, but it's not too early to start thinking about your spring wardrobe.

Before you know it, it will be time to pack away your coats and scarves and pull out your sundresses and strappy sandals.

And if you want to give your warm-weather outfits a major upgrade, Nordstrom Rack is having a massive sale on trendy spring styles. The discount retailer is slashing prices over 70% off right now — and this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Check out some of the best deals of the sale below.

If you're looking for a lightweight sweatshirt to get you through the transition from winter to spring, this flowing fleece option should do the trick. The cowl neck design can be stretched out into an off-the-shoulder style for those early days of spring.

With a floral print and pleated design, this midi skirt brings two spring fashion trends together. It's currently listed as a bestseller amongst the sale items, and its eye-catching pattern is sure to get you a compliment or two.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Leggings are basically a year-round staple, and this pair is currently 77% off! They're available in four subtle shades of camo and feature functional side pockets.

This chic pencil skirt features a trendy lace overlay, making it perfect for either the office or a night out on the town. It's available in white and classic black.

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, especially when it features a chic, shimmering foil trim. It's currently on sale for 87% off and has a 4.6-star average rating from customers.

This stylish blouse features a ruffled neck and a double-button design on the cuffs — and you can pick it up in three different colors.

This floral top looks tailor-made for lounging around on a warm spring day. The short sleeves feature drawstrings for a ruched effect, while the split neck also features a tie closure.

The cut of these flattering skinny jeans hit right at the ankle, making them perfect for showing off your favorite sneakers or flats. They're currently 61% off during the sale.

If you need a flowing dress for everything from office parties to Sunday brunch with friends, this midi dress is a perfect choice. You can pick it up in five different colors — and it even has pockets!

Everyone needs a reliable denim jacket, and this one is currently 43% off! It has a 4.5-star rating, with several reviewers commenting on its flattering fit and soft fabric.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter