The menswear alternative to the nap dress: 7 nightshirts to try now

Fashion in 2020 is all about comfort. Take, for example, one of the most popular trends in women's clothing, the nap dress. The stylish yet simple piece has made it easier for women to transition from lounging to working, rendering it a wardrobe essential.

So why can't men get in on the trend? According to Google Trends, searches for "mens nightgowns" have increased by more than 300% in the past 30 days. The new interest is partially due to a new Facebook challenge, where wives are sending their husbands a picture of a nightgown to gauge their reaction. While some men were against the idea, others seemed more keen, sending their size and color preferences. One Twitter user said "I am about to add to my shopping cart immediately. The comfort looks real."

For the man who is looking to switch up his bedtime apparel, the classic nightshirt — as many men like to refer to it — may be a good option. Women can also get in on the fun and purchase one for themselves. The styles have changed since the days of Ebenezer Scrooge (thank goodness), and the soft material and openness provide a level of freedom and comfort you won't get with your typical pair of pajama pants. Dare I even say you could rock the buttoned-up look for a Zoom, when no one will see below the waist?

If you're looking for a fun holiday gift or need a new comfortable wardrobe staple, here are options for both men and women to try.

This henley-patterned shirt is festive enough to be worn throughout the holiday season. Matching family PJs, anyone? One reviewer who gifted two of these to her husband said it was so comfortable, she ended up buying one for herself.

Blue piping adds a classic and refined look to this Brooks Brothers option. Made with comfortable wrinkle-resistant cotton, you'll wake up in style.

While it's intended for the beach, this robe-style kaftan can double as leisure wear. The vertical stripes add a casual look, perfect for throwing on post-shower.

With long sleeves and sustainably-sourced cotton, you'll feel ready to doze off as soon as you slip it on. Pair it with the matching robe for an extra touch of comfort.

Striped sleeves add a sporty touch to the cozy loungewear. The light material is great for anyone who is a hot sleeper.

Made with a cotton blend, this nightshirt is easy to care for. Buttons and a pocket give the shirt a sleek look.

The most luxury option on this list, this designer nightshirt is made to last. With breathable cotton and a band collar, this is an ultra-modern sleep uniform.

