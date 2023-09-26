Believe it or not, these men’s shoes are all from Walmart — and under $35

We have just crossed the beginning of autumn, which is the official welcome of cool weather, warm beverages and pumpkin-flavored treats. The beginning of fall also means the transition from our summer wardrobes to accommodate the new season, or the start of shopping for new apparel.

In all of its retail glory, you might be used to relying on Walmart for all of your home and grocery needs. But when it comes to footwear, especially for the fall, the retailer has more variety than one might expect. We were more than impressed by their selection of loafers, boots and sneakers that were seasonal and up-to-date with current trends, which is why we decided to round up a list of some of our top picks.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite finds from the retailer — all at or under $35.

Men's fall shoes from Walmart

When you’re on-the-go, a slip-on seems like the most practical option. These canvas loafers from Crocs, in particular, are comfortable, supportive and casual for everyday wear.

Based on their appearance, you would think these dress shoes were more expensive. But they’re proof that you don’t need to spend a pretty penny for a reliable work shoe.

For those with wide feet, average sneakers can be too narrow and painful against your joints. Shoes available in wider widths can be more accommodating, such as this pair from Avia, and offer a more secure and comfortable fit.

If you prefer a traditional dress shoe, consider adding this loafer to your cart. They’re crafted from a flexible faux leather, have a polished touch and are available at an impressive price point.

In the spirit of fall, neutrals are necessary to include in your wardrobe. But sometimes, even a classic white sneaker can get old. These lace-up sneakers elevate the style with hints of beige, brown and red that will pair well with your daily dress. They're also available in a variety of other colorways if you're worried about getting a white pair dirty.

It might be surprising that Walmart carries running shoes, too, but we suggest not skipping on this set. Why, you ask? If you compare them to their more expensive counterparts, these have similar features: sweat-absorbant, anti-odor, breathable fabric and durable soles.

These shoes can function as a running, gym or hiking shoe, depending on how you plan to use them. They’re practical enough for any of these activities, offering a anti-slip sole and ventilated uppers for your comfort. We can’t complain that they’re slip-ons, too.

To transition from fall to winter, the rugged nature of these faux suede boots are a must. You can wear them for functional purposes only, or you might prefer their high-top design as your go-to casual boot.

Considering their designer appearance, you might have the office fooled with this loafer. The only issue with the shoe is deciding which color to buy.

The traditional design of oxfords is more versatile than you think. Oftentimes, they’re looked at as a formal shoe, but they’re timeless enough for a variety of occasions, including social gatherings, nights out and date nights.

Despite their name, skate sneakers aren’t solely for the sport — they’re a great casual option, too.

According to the brand, they’re the first skater-owned footwear and apparel company. So during your rides (or even if you're just running errands), you can trust that you’re getting quality sneakers to scuff and wear as you please.

With an entire faux leather upper, the No Boundaries Casual Court Sneakers are nothing but casual. They’re a sneaker you’re going to consider wearing to work and wherever formal is required.

These are no ordinary boat shoes. They are crossed with a sneaker for support, and have an upper similar in structure to a standard boat shoe for the aesthetics.