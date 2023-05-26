The long weekend is here, and thankfully the Memorial Day sales and savings opportunities are overflowing. If you've been meaning to make some household swaps, then this is your sales weekend to save time and money on popular appliances from Ninja, Instant Pot, Shark and more.

Experts told Shop TODAY that the three-day holiday weekend is a great chance to save on appliances and electronics (even mattresses). So, if you've been eyeing a certain product, now is the time.

From air fryers to coffee machines, keep reading to see our favorite appliance sales happening right now and get busy saving.

Best Memorial Day appliance sales at Best Buy

Bring home the big screen experience with this at-home popcorn maker. Perfect for your next movie night, you can use this to create your own unique flavors and popcorn toppings. Better yet, this popper requires no oil making it a healthy alternative to traditional microwavable bags.

Every kitchen needs a toaster. With this wide-slot toaster, you'll never have to cram in another bagel or piece of bread again. It offers six settings, including defrost and reheat.

If you're looking for a machine that will give you all different types of caffeine options, then this is perfect for you. Compatible with different K-Cup pods, this appliance makes 6-oz., 8-oz. and 10-oz. cups of coffee, tea or hot chocolate in under 5 minutes.

Smoothie season is rapidly approaching and this Ninja blender is ready for all your creations. With an almost perfect 5-star rating, reviewers are pleased with this purchase. One wrote, "Making smoothies and shakes in my old blender has always been a chore due to its size and confusing buttons and settings. With this personal-sized Nutri-Blender Pro, Ninja has taken the guesswork out of using a blender. With a very small footprint, it is a perfect size for individual smoothies and drinks. It is incredibly powerful for such a small blender."

Best Memorial Day appliance sales at Walmart

Chances are you've owned a Magic Bullet sometime in your life and for good reason! Great in small spaces such as dorm rooms, the office or even in a suitcase to take with you when you travel, this blender is perfect for those milkshakes, smoothies and more.

Handling both soft and hard fruits and vegetables, you can make a nice and fresh glass of homemade juice within minutes. It comes with an anti-drip function to simplify the cleaning process.

While we love warm spring weather, we aren't thrilled about the pollen and other allergens that are part of the season. Luckily, this purifier "helps prevent the accumulation of dust on surfaces and can also trap airborne spores, and even pet odors by eliminating 99.97% of airborne pollutants," according to the brand.

Keeping your carpet and floors squeaky clean has never been easier with this wireless robot vacuum. Connecting to your home's WiFi, you can control this home appliance through your phone to ensure you never come home to a mess. It has run time of up to 100 minutes, and it automatically returns to its dock to recharge.

While we all know that accidents happen, it's nonetheless frustrating when your carpet or couch get stained; enter this popular cleaner you've probably seen on TikTok. This cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away those smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces.

Save yourself the time and struggle of plugging and un-plugging your traditional vacuum every time you leave the room with this cordless vacuum from Shark.

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright vacuum captures more microscopic dust than any other cyclone, according to the brand. Combined with a powerful motorized brush bar, this vacuum cleans dirt all throughout your home.

Other Best Memorial Day appliance sales

Tovala truly wants to make cooking as painless as possible with their Smart Oven collection. Offered at $200 off, this appliance is both a food subscription and oven. "With the simple scan of a QR code or barcode, Tovala Smart Ovens automatically switch between cooking modes and temperatures to give you amazing, restaurant-quality results without any of the prep work, guesswork or cleanup," says the brand.

It's no secret that air fryers have taken over the appliance scene but we promise it's for a good reason. Instead of using butter or oil, you can get crispy, golden-fried food in the blink of an eye. It holds up to 5-quarts and can handle anything you throw its way.

It's not every day that you see Dyson products on sale. This fan features a 360° filtration system that combines a filter to "remove odors and gases with HEPA to capture 99.97% of particles to purify and cool air," says the brand.

It's time to put away the space heaters and bust out the A/C units. This highly rated portable air conditioner from BLACK+DECKER has over 41,000 ratings on Amazon and has received high praise for being compact and efficient. "This thing has been a lifesaver to have in the blistering heat of the summer. Our apartment only has an AC in our living room, but we attached this one in our bedroom and used especially at night time. This definitely cools down an entire room," wrote one reviewer.