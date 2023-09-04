These 65% off Labor Day deals are the real deal — steals start at $3

We know that today is typically for resting, but we found some amazing Labor Day sales to keep you busy. While the holiday weekend might signal the end of summer, there's a bright side to the holiday other than a day off: Great sales!

From stellar Labor Day mattress sales to amazing Amazon deals on Dyson, Apple and more, our carts are filled to the brim but nothing has us as excited as these deals. The savings are so major, you might need to sit down for — those over 65% off.

Keep reading to shop the best Labor Day sales right now, including more than 65% off CupShe basics and nearly 80% off of-the-moment Michael Kors pieces. Happy shopping!

Amazon

You can discover impressive deals on Amazon on any given day, but ahead of the holiday weekend, we found a number of discounts over 65%. Below, we're sharing some of our favorites.

If you're like us and oftentimes misplacing your phone chargers then Labor Day is the perfect time to stock up. You can score this set of six USB-C to lightning cable cords for just $10.

Raemao Massage Gun

While this bestselling massage gun normally retails for nearly $200, you can get it now for just $40. It comes with 15 specialized massage heads to help you target different muscle groups and sore areas.

Right now, you can score this cordless vacuum cleaner for a staggering 78% off. With a 45-minute run time, this vacuum includes a high-density filter pad which removes up to 99.99% of microscopic dust particles, according to the brand. Better yet, you can use it on all surfaces.

Belk

Take your beverage on-the-go with this cute tumbler. The brand says it's designed to be leak- and sweat-proof, and shatter-resistant.

These sterling silver hoops will become a staple in your jewelry collection. Featuring a rhodium-plated finish, these will last you for years to come.

In case you haven't heard, skinny jeans are back in style. What better way to get ahead of this fall trend by picking these Crown & Ivy jeans for a nearly 75% off.

CupShe

Swimming season isn't over just yet. Rock this one-piece until the last warm day, and then bring it on your next tropical vacay. The suit features removable soft cups and medium support.

Forever 21

You can score these stylish heels for less than your average coffee order! Strappy and cute, they come in three different colors, all of which are currently on sale for $6.

Upgrade your accessory game with this set of seven bangles. The gold bracelets are perfect for wearing on their own or pairing with ones that you already have in your stack.

Saks Off 5th

Ahead of the holiday weekend, you can find plenty of great deals from Saks 5th Avenue's sister site, Saks Off 5th. European designer brands like Valentino and Moschino are marked down by up to 60% off, while other must-have styles from Alice + Olivia, Calvin Klein and more are up to 70% off.

Cooler days will be here before we know it. And you'll look cute and stay cozy in this wool blend sweater. Don't miss your chance to get it while its 66% off.

In our opinion, fashion rules are meant to be broken. That's why we suggest getting these cute white jeans now and wearing them long after Labor Day weekend is over. They feature a raw hem and a cropped bootcut fit.

Michael Kors

Did you know that you can score Michael Kors favorites for nearly 80% off at Walmart? Well, we're letting you in on the secret and found great finds.

These stylish Michael Kors glasses are on sale for $225 off right now.

We love designer purses, especially when they're less than $75. This compact crossbody bag has chain-link accents and an oversized tassel that elevates the piece.

This isn't a drill! You can score this Michael Kors medium crossbody for nearly 80% off right now. The travel bag even has a convenient back slip pocket to store valuables.

While deals on beautiful Michael Kors pieces like this might seem too good to be true, reviewers want you to know that these deals are worth your while. "This item is perfect, just what I was looking for and a fraction of the price," one reviewer wrote.

Every girl needs a ludicrously capacious bag, and this large Michael Kors tote fits that description and it's more than $450 off. Notable features include gold-tone hardware and a hanging logo charm.

Lenovo

The school year is here, and that calls for back-to-school tech shopping. Thankfully, Lenovo is offering up to 76% off on laptops, computers and more. We rounded up some of the best deals the brand has.

You can grab this convertible laptop for 76% off. The device includes 512 gigabytes of storage and a Lenovo-integrated pen.

Lenovo promises to deliver a "powerhouse combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals" in this discounted device. The laptop includes 512 gigabytes of storage and a fingerprint reader.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is known for its stellar, year-round prices, and we found the best sales that you can take advantage of.

Looking for a dress to wear to the last barbecue of the season? This option features adorable accent ruffles, and it's on sale for less than $25. What a steal!

A reliable pair of leggings can take you from the grocery store to your afternoon yoga class. This affordable option features a flattering crossover waistband that's on trend right now.